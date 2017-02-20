Press Release

IRVING, Texas – Kansas freshman guard Josh Jackson has been named the Big 12 Newcomer of the Week in a vote by a media panel which covers the league, the conference announced Monday. This is the sixth time this season Jackson has earned the honor which is a Kansas record for newcomers.

Jackson averaged 16.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in Kansas victories against No. 9/12 West Virginia, 84-80 in overtime, and at No. 4/4 Baylor, 67-65. In the West Virginia win, Jackson posted his team-leading ninth double-double of the season with 14 points and 11 rebounds. The Detroit native was 6-for-8 from the free throw line and had a career-high five steals against the Mountaineers. In the victory at Baylor, Jackson scored 16 points, including four dunks, on 7-of-14 shooting with four blocked shots.

Jackson’s six Big 12 Newcomer of the Week honors ties for the third most in the 21-year history of the conference. The nearest Jayhawk with as many Big 12 weekly newcomer nods is guard Tyshawn Taylor’s four during the 2010-11 season. Kansas State’s Michael Beasley earned the honor eight times in 2007-08 and Oklahoma’s Willie Warren seven times in 2008-09. Jackson is tied with Texas’ Kevin Durant (2006-07) and Iowa State’s Marquis Gilstrap (2009-10) with six.

Being a two-time Big 12 Player of the Week in 2016-17, Jackson has earned a conference weekly honor eight times this season. His eight times are more than any other Jayhawk in the history of the conference surpassing Nick Collison’s seven times from 2000-03.

ALL-TIME BIG 12 NEWCOMERS/ROOKIES OF THE WEEK

Name, School, Season – N/ROW honors

Michael Beasley, K-State, 2008 – 8

Willie Warren, Oklahoma, 2009 – 7

JOSH JACKSON, KANSAS, 2017 – 6

Marquis Gilstrap, Iowa State, 2010 – 6

Kevin Durant, Texas, 2007 – 6

Clifton Cook, Texas A&M, 1999 – 5

Tyshawn Taylor, KANSAS, 2009 – 4

(eight other players with four)

Andrew Wiggins, KANSAS, 2013 – 3

JOSH JACKSON 2016-17 ACCOLADES

Wooden Award Late Season Top 20

Naismith Trophy Top 30

Wayman Tisdale Award Midseason watch list (1 of 12)

Julius Erving Small Forward of the Year Watch List Finalist (1 of 10)

USBWA Wayman Tisdale National Freshman of the Week (Jan. 17, Feb. 14)

Big 12 Player of the Week (Dec. 27, Feb. 13)

Big 12 Newcomer of the Week (Nov. 21, Nov. 28, Jan. 9, Jan. 16, Jan. 30, Feb. 20)

CBE Hall of Fame Classic MVP & All-Tournament Team

Preseason Big 12 Freshman of the Year

Preseason All-Big 12 Honorable Mention