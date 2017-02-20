Press Release

MANHATTAN, Kan. – Following the program’s seventh-straight bowl berth culminating with a Texas Bowl victory over Texas A&M, and riding a home-sellout streak of 33-consecutive games at Bill Snyder Family Stadium, anticipation is building for K-State’s 2017 football season as athletics officials announced today a full menu of ticket options when season tickets go on sale Monday, March 1.

New for 2017 is the opportunity for new season ticket holders, or 2016 season ticket holders who wish to change their seat location or add additional seats, to select their seat from any season ticket location that was available at the end of last season. At 8:30 a.m., March 1, open locations will be available on a first-come, first-served basis to all fans, regardless of priority point status. Click here to preview the available inventory ahead of the March 1 on-sale. Any locations that are currently occupied and dropped by 2016 season ticket holders during the renewal process will only be available during the online seat selection process in May at an appointment time designated in priority point order. Fans who renew or purchase 2017 season tickets by the April 21 priority deadline will be able to upgrade their location during this online seat selection process in May.

Fans will again be offered a variety of choices for season and single-game tickets in 2017 for a schedule that includes seven games in Bill Snyder Family Stadium, including five Big 12 Conference matchups with Iowa State, West Virginia, TCU, Cactus Bowl Champion Baylor and Sugar Bowl Champion Oklahoma. In all, the Wildcats’ 12-game slate includes six matchups with bowl teams from a year ago.

“I am excited for the K-State Nation to arrive in Bill Snyder Family Stadium on September 2 as Coach Snyder goes for career win No. 203 and experience yet another exciting season on the field and also a transformational step in the evolution of Bill Snyder Family Stadium with the completion of the limestone field wall and improvements to the sound system,” Athletics Director John Currie said. “The incredibly loud and intimidating atmosphere inside Bill Snyder Family Stadium has helped the Wildcats achieve seven-straight bowl seasons, and we are proud to continue to provide our grassroots fans with accessibility to tickets at various price levels as we progress toward 40-straight sellouts and continue to provide the Best Fan Experience in the Big 12.”

Season ticket options start at less than $30 per game and a savings of more than 25-percent off the single game price. Public season bench seating in Bill Snyder Family Stadium has increased slightly to $340 this season, but is a $6 savings per game from last season, while chairback seating remains at $355 or $51 per game. Up to two Young Alumni tickets are available at only $199 for K-Staters who have received their undergraduate degrees since December 2012.

Fans can once again purchase the flex season ticket option, a “100-percent mobile” ticket to all seven home games for just $199. This unique ticket, which must be purchased by April 21, is sold from the best available unsold or visitor return seats in the stadium. Only 200 of these tickets are available, and seating location and tickets will be sent via email the day before each game.

Fans interested in purchasing new season tickets can do so beginning March 1 online at www.k-statesports.com, or by calling 1-800-221-CATS. Fans ordering their season tickets may again take advantage of a payment plan option at no extra cost. Those who renew before March 24 can elect to split the cost into five equal payments or four equal installments if received by April 21.

Order or renew by Friday, March 24, and receive $10 off the season-ticket processing fee (normally $25; online only) or $15 off the season-ticket handling fee (normally $25; eCheck online only) and two free Purple/White Spring Game general admission tickets per account.

Beginning March 1, K-State fans can also begin requesting tickets for the September 16 match-up against SEC opponent Vanderbilt in Nashville. Requests will be assigned in priority point order following the April 21 priority deadline. Tickets for the contest are just $30 each.

Several single-game promotions will continue to provide fans even more flexibility in attending games this coming season. Single-game tickets are available for pre-order by existing season ticket holders through March 26 and will go on sale to the public in June, beginning with an exclusive presale for Ahearn Fund members on Monday, June 19, followed by an online only sale on Tuesday, June 20. New single-game pricing options include a discount for view level seats for all games.

Annual promotional activities in 2017 include Harley Day on October 14 (TCU), Homecoming on October 22 (Oklahoma), Fort Riley Day on November 11 (West Virginia) and Senior Day on November 25 (Iowa State). Individual game ticket prices and promotions can be found in the online ticket catalog.

The home season all gets underway on September 2 with the ninth-annual K-State Family Reunion against Central Arkansas.

For more information regarding tickets, contact the K-State Athletics Ticket Office at 1-800-221-CATS or visit www.k-statesports.com. A copy of the 2017 ticket brochure, as well as a 3D virtual seating map, are available online now at k-statesports.com.

Looking ahead to the 2017 season, spring practice will get underway March 29, and the 2017 Purple/White Spring Game will be held on Saturday, April 22, at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

K-State returns 14 starters – eight on offense and six on defense – and 18 players overall who made at least one start in 2016. The group includes eight players who earned All-Big 12 honors this past season, featured by first-teamers Winston Dimel, Will Geary, Byron Pringle, D.J. Reed and Dalton Risner. Reed was named the 2016 Big 12 Defensive Newcomer of the Year, while defensive end Reggie Walker earned Big 12 Defensive Freshman of the Year honors.