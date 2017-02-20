Press release

On Monday, February 20 through Friday, February 24, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Monday & Tuesday,

February 20 & 21

Otis, 3rd to 9th

Santa Fe, Pacific to Otis

Phillips, Crawford to Charles

12th, Crawford to Charles

Prescott, Montrose to College

Prescott, 11th to 9th

Morrison, Montrose to College

Morrison, 11th to 9th

11th, Washington to Morrison



Wednesday & Thursday, February 22 & 23

Harsh, 3rd to 9th

12th, Broadway to pavement change

13th, Broadway to Pacific

10th, South to Morrison

Grand, Broadway to Barney

Lincoln, Broadway to Barney

8th, Lincoln to railroad

12th, North to Bishop

Highland, Crawford to Republic

Highland, Claflin to Beloit

Friday, February 24

Prospect, Ohio east to gravel road

Des Moines, Elm to Riverbend

Front, Iron to Ash

McAdams, Front to Roach

Minneapolis, Santa Fe to Osborne

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.