Press release
On Monday, February 20 through Friday, February 24, APAC Shears of Salina will continue performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:
Monday & Tuesday,
February 20 & 21
Otis, 3rd to 9th
Santa Fe, Pacific to Otis
Phillips, Crawford to Charles
12th, Crawford to Charles
Prescott, Montrose to College
Prescott, 11th to 9th
Morrison, Montrose to College
Morrison, 11th to 9th
11th, Washington to Morrison
Wednesday & Thursday, February 22 & 23
Harsh, 3rd to 9th
12th, Broadway to pavement change
13th, Broadway to Pacific
10th, South to Morrison
Grand, Broadway to Barney
Lincoln, Broadway to Barney
8th, Lincoln to railroad
12th, North to Bishop
Highland, Crawford to Republic
Highland, Claflin to Beloit
Friday, February 24
Prospect, Ohio east to gravel road
Des Moines, Elm to Riverbend
Front, Iron to Ash
McAdams, Front to Roach
Minneapolis, Santa Fe to Osborne
“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.
