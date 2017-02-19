BARTON COUNTY – Health officials in Barton County are alerting teachers, students and parents to a possible case of mumps at the high school in Great Bend.

On Saturday, a note sent from USD 428 reported “Immunization records of those in close contact with the infected student have been reviewed and vaccinations of those individuals have been found to be current.

However, it is important that your child has had two doses of the MMR vaccination to be fully protected.

Anyone who has not been properly immunized may be at risk.”

The Barton County Health Department will have special hours on Monday from 4-6 p.m. to answer questions, review records and administer vaccines as needed.

In early February, health officials reported five cases of the mumps were identified in Southeast Kansas and that more were expected, according to the Crawford County Health Department.

Mumps is a viral infection and the most common symptoms include fever, headache, muscle aches, tiredness, loss of appetite and swollen and tender salivary glands under the ears on one or both sides. Some people who get mumps have very mild or no symptoms and often they do not know they have it.

Those infected are urged to stay home, cover their mouths and noses when coughing or sneezing, and frequently wash their hands.