Jean Marcella Harries, 82, of Tucson, Arizona, passed away Tuesday, February 14th, 2017. Jean was born in Washington, Kansas on July 4, 1934, a daughter of the late Letha and Edgar Meyer. Survivors include two daughters, Deanna Harries and wife Sue, of Aurora, Colorado; Leslie Lytle, of Salina, Kansas; sisters, Jan Detamble, of Green Valley, Arizona; Joyce Stern, of Arizona; Millie Starr, of McPherson, Kansas. She is also survived by grandchildren, Stacy Lambert (Andy), Chris Lytle, Brandon Lytle; great grandson, Andrew Lambert; and many nieces and nephews. Jean is preceded in death by her husband, LaVerne F. Harries and brother, Melvin Meyer. A memorial service will be held at 10:00 am on Friday, March 10th, at Carlson-Geisendorf Funeral Home, Salina, Kansas. Inurnment will follow at Gypsum Hill Cemetery Salina, Kansas.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Mary Helen Caswell, 60, of Salina, passed away Saturday, Feb. 18, 2017, at her home. She was born Dec. 11, 1956, in Wamego to Raymond and Jean (Daylor) Holzhuter.

Mary Helen worked as a chef for several different restaurants. She was a quiet person, and she loved her family.

Survivors include husband, Steven; son, Ryan Forsberg; daughter, Rachel Forsberg; two brothers, Dale Holzhuter (Sheila) and Jay Holzhuter (Susan); three sisters, Connie Mundell, Debbie Davis (Brad) and Barb Pickrell (Rob); and one granddaughter, Caitlyn.

No services are planned at this time.

Memorials may be given to Hospice of Salina, in care of Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth, Salina 67401.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Walter John Scheer, 89, Beloit, passed away Friday, February 17, 2017. Walt was born October 2, 1927 to Emma Fueser and Peter Scheer. He married Charlotte Paxson on March 19, 1977 in Beloit Kansas.

He is preceded in death by: his parents; his wife Charlotte, three brothers, and two sisters.

Survivors include three stepsons, Randy (Shelia) Paxon, Beloit; Robin (Renee) Paxon, Medicene Lodge; Rocky (Amy) Paxon, Beloit; one sister, Lucille (Nick) Peters, Beloit.

Visitation will be held from 2 – 6 p.m. Monday, February 20th at Schoen Funeral Home and Monuments with a vigil Service to follow at 6 p.m. at the funeral home. Mass of Christian burial will be at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church at 10 a.m. Tuesday, February 21st. Interment to follow at St. Johns Cemetery. Memorials may be made to St. Johns Memorial Trust Fund.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

WHITEWATER – Mary Ann Wiebe, age 80, passed away at her residence February 16, 2017, surrounded by the love of her family. She was born in Newton, Kansas, February 12, 1937, the daughter of Henry I. and Anna (Schmidt) Goertz. She was raised in the Goessel area and graduated from Goessel High School in 1955. She attended Bethel College. On October 16, 1959, she was united in marriage to Willard J. Wiebe, at Alexanderwohl Mennonite Church.. She was a loving farm wife and mother. She was active at Grace Hill Mennonite Church. Some of her hobbies included jig-saw puzzles, quilting, sewing, and baking. Her greatest joy was her family and spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents and an infant sister. She is lovingly survived by her husband Willard Wiebe of Whitewater; a daughter Teresa Martin and her husband James of Dorrance; a son Christopher Wiebe and his wife Catina of Whitewater; and 4 grandchildren: Elizabeth Martin, Kadie Martin, Alston Cunningham, and Adrian Wiebe. All services will be held at Grace Hill Mennonite Church near Whitewater. The Visitation will be held from 4:00 – 6:00 p.m., Sunday. The Funeral Service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Monday, February 20, 2017, with Rev. Weldon Martens presiding. The Committal Service will be held on Monday, at 10:00 a.m., at Grace Hill Mennonite Church Cemetery. A Memorial Fund has been established for the Mennonite Central Committee (MCC) in care of Lamb Funeral Home, 120 S Main, Whitewater, Kansas, 67154. Online Condolences may be left at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

WHITEWATER – Gladys Ruth (Corfman) Ryan, age 92, was born Oct. 19, 1924, to George Dell Corfman and Mary (Litton) Corfman in Newton, Kansas. Gladys lived on the family farm just outside of Whitewater on K-196 for many years. She was the oldest of the three Corfman children. Her brother Clarence went to his heavenly home in 2009, and her sister Wilma still lives in rural Butler County outside of Eldorado.

Gladys attended Whitewater schools and graduated from Whitewater High School in 1942. She went on to work at Boeing after high school. She lived in Newton at the time and would meet a group of people at Newell’s Corner to carpool to work. One of the members of the carpool was her soon to be husband Paul Ryan. Gladys and Paul were married on June 2, 1951. Paul and Gladys lived in Whitewater during their married life. During this time a small church on north Elm Street (formerly named Church Street) was going to be torn down. Paul and Gladys took on this labor of love as the site of the old church would soon be their family’s home. Paul and Gladys tore down the old church and built their house on the corner of Elm and First. Pat and Carla currently live in that same house. Gladys also helped Paul build the Scout House and two cabins at Toronto Lake. Paul and Gladys would spend many weekends at Toronto Lake camping and fishing.

In 1964 Gladys gave birth to their son Patrick. Paul, Gladys and Pat spent much time together camping, hunting, fishing, going to Boy Scout events, and sports activities. Gladys lost her husband Paul in 1971. Gladys and Pat would continue to live in Whitewater in their home on north Elm.

Across the street from Gladys’ home was a house and dining establishment called “Carolyn’s”. Gladys met a dear friend there named Lyman Webb. Lyman lived and worked there and Gladys often helped serve meals there on the weekends. Gladys and Lyman would become companions and share many years together. Gladys continued to be quite the handyman’s helper, as she and Lyman remodeled rental houses. Lyman’s family became her second family. The Webb children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren always held a very special place in her heart.

After working at Boeing for many years, Gladys became the City Clerk of Whitewater. She held that position for 10 years. When the Whitewater Grade School secretary position came open Gladys went there to work for Herman Merritt, another dear family friend. Gladys would work there until she retired in 1986.

Gladys lived in Whitewater most of her life. She was a member of the Federated Church. She and Lyman lived in Potwin for a short time and then moved back to Whitewater where they lived in the Sunflower Apartments until Lyman passed away. Gladys would soon move back to her Elm Street home and live with Pat and Carla for six years. Gladys took a bad fall and her health began to deteriorate. She was a fighter and would recover, but was not able to return to Pat and Carla’s. Gladys fought through many health related issues. She was a two-time survivor of breast cancer and worked through a broken hip during her stay with Pat and Carla.

Her sister Wilma continued to say what a fighter Gladys was even in the hospital. Wilma was Gladys’ best friend. The sisters talked on the phone almost every day; sometimes even twice a day. Gladys would tell Wilma the news from Whitewater and Wilma would tell her the new from Eldorado. Gladys suffered from macular degeneration and couldn’t read the paper or watch the news. Wilma was her daily update on what was happening in the community and world. Wilma said they have always be close. She remembers moving and trading furniture often. She said they were often referred to as the “Corfman Junk Girls”. They loved to tinker and work in their yards. Gladys always had the most well-kept yard and flower beds. She prided herself on neatness. She kept an immaculate house and always wanted things in their place.

Gladys has touched many lives throughout the years. She was a wonderful mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother. After her son Pat – Scott, Erica, Peyton, and Paislee were her pride and joy. We are so glad she got to have quality time with the kids the past few years. She looked forward to their visits with great anticipation and would talk about the kids and their visits for days after.

She continued to touch lives at Asbury Park. A true sign of how much she was loved was seeing her dear friend Patty, an RN at Greenhous 405, and six of the staff members come in to her hospital room on Thursday to say “good-bye”. Gladys had several visitors at Newton Medical Center on those last two days. She was surrounded by her family as she took her last breath and went to her heavenly home Friday night, February 17, 2017..

Gladys lived a full life – she loved her family and friends and will be missed dearly.

The Visitation will be held from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m., Monday, at Lamb Funeral Home in Whitewater. The Funeral Service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Tuesday, February 21, 2017, at the Federated Church of Whitewater. Interment will be in the Whitewater Cemetery. A Memorial Fund has been established for Federated Church in care of Lamb Funeral Home, 120 S Main, Whitewater, KS, 66861. Online Condolences may be left for the family at www.zeinerfuneralhomes.com.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Greg Leon Dielman, 67, passed away on February 11, 2017 at Halstead Health and Rehab. He was born in Great Bend, Kansas to Ed and Iyone (Harrison) Dielman. He was preceded in death by his daughter Kristi Dielman and his parents. He is survived by his long time companion, Michelle Wheeler of Sedgwick, Kansas; his brother, Kirk (Karen) Dielman of Denver; niece Hanna (Jonathan) Koerner, and nephew George Dielman.

Greg graduated from McPherson High School and Salina Voc-Tech and also attended Friends University in Wichita, Kansas. He taught computer sciences at several technical colleges and recently retired from teaching at Hutchinson Community College. Over the years, he taught classes in Hutchinson, Newton and McPherson. He enjoyed his part-time upholstery business and sailing his boat at Cheney Lake.

The memorial service will be held at Stockham Family Funeral Home on Saturday, March 4, 2017 at 10:30 a.m. Memorials may be sent to Good Shepherd Hospice of Newton, Kanas or other charity of the donor’s choice and may be sent in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Mary Louise (Ploeger) Long, 86, of Lenora, Kansas was born November 14, 1930 to John and Amelia (Graf) Ploeger. She was the first child in the family of six beautiful girls. She passed away Thursday morning, February 16, 2017, in the Norton County Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Growing up in the heart of Kansas, Mary Lou lived with her family near St. Peter before moving to the town of Studley in 1946. As a young girl, Mary Lou attended school in Morland and Lenora, Kansas.

Mary Lou was united in marriage to Ernest Adolph Long, September 7, 1948, in St. Joseph Catholic Church, New Almelo, Kansas. To this union ten children were born: Linda Louise, Dennis Joseph, Saundra Susan, Patty Elaine, Mary Barbara, Jacqueline Rene, Shelia Catherine, Jolene Inez, Samantha Ann, and Jan Michael.

The Long Family resided one mile north of New Almelo, Kansas from 1948 to 1966, before moving to Lenora.

Her life was devoted to her family, her community, and her church. Working in the Lenora area, Mary Lou served the community through preparing delicious meals at Karen’s Café, the Lenora School District, and the Sale Barn. Her passion for cooking enabled her to create a fruitful career where she became an integral part of the Lenora Community. Mary Lou cherished the rewarding experience of sharing a meal with her family and her friends. In addition to her culinary skills, Mary Lou served as a daycare provider in the school system and at her home.

Mary Lou enjoyed the company of her children, her grandchildren, and her great grandchildren, and cherished the days when her home was filled with love and laughter. As a self-taught musician, Mary Lou enjoyed playing the organ and the piano, and often played at home entertaining her family.

She was preceded in death by her husband; her parents; two sisters: Rosa Doris Horton and Viola Scott; and two grandchildren: Barbara Childers and Cody Durbin.

Those left to cherish her memory are her eight daughters: Linda Appleby, Dallas, Texas, Saundra Durbin, Mission, Patricia Wilson, Norton, Mary and husband Dan Childers, Des Moines, Iowa, Jackie Lynd, Great Bend, Sheila Rhodes, Oberlin, Jolene and husband David Porter, Allyn, Washington, Samantha and husband LaRoyce Brown, Norton; two sons: Dennis Long, Dodge City and Jan Long, Lenora; 26 grandchildren, and 11 great grandchildren; three sisters: JoAnne Martin, Zurich, Leona Washburn, Hoxie, and Millie Jean Stillwell and husband Mike, Marysville; and many other relatives and friends.

Mary Lou was the heart and soul of her family. Her love and support will be remembered for many years to come. Those we love can never be more than a thought apart; for as long as there is a memory they will live on in our hearts. Mary Lou will be deeply missed, but her light and her laughter will forever be a part of the lives she touched.