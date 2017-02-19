LINN COUNTY –Two people died in an accident just after 4p.m. on Saturday in Linn County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 1993 Honda Accord driven by Ryan Nicholas Boyd, 25, Independence, MO. was southbound on Road 1095 two miles north of Mound City.

The driver failed to stop at a stop sign and struck the rear of a 2001 Ford Expedition driven by Johnny Mack Stephens, Jr, 38, Independence, Mo., that was east bound on Road 1150 approaching Road 1095.

Both vehicles left the roadway and entered the southeast ditch. The Honda then struck a utility pole.

A passenger in the Honda Issiah Jamon Pendergrass, 18, Gardner, and a passenger in the Ford Trista L. Vail, 33, Butler, MO, were pronounced dead at the scene and transported to Frontier Forensics.

A 2-month-old in the Ford was transported to Children’s Mercy.

Boyd was transported to Research Medical Center.

Stephens, Jr, was transported to KU Medical Center.

Vail was not wearing a seat belt, according to the KHP.