FORD COUNTY – A woman and three children died in an accident just after 8 p.m. on Saturday in Ford County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2011 Freightliner semi driven by Gregory A. Botwinik,, 41, Osawatomie, was eastbound on U.S. 50 four miles south of Spearville.

The semi went into the left passing lane to pass a Volvo semi.

The Freightliner semi struck a 2002 Chrysler minivan driven by Ankara Romero, 29, Dodge City, head-on.

Romero and a passengers Edward Reynaga, 12; Emily Reynaga, 7; Edwin Reynaga, 1, all of Dodge City were transported to Western Plains Medical Center in Dodge City where they died.

Another child in the van 5-year-old Evelyn Reynaga of Dodge City was transported to Western Plains Medical Center and transferred to a hospital in Wichita.

Botwinik was also transported to Western Plains Medical Center. The driver of the Volvo semi from Indiana was not injured.

Seat belt use by occupants of the van was unknown, according to the KHP.