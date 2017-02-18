Grace N. Brown, 96, Salina, died Wednesday, February 8, 2017.

Miss Brown was born December 25, 1920 in New Cambria. She was a civilian employee for the Department of the Army starting out in Salina at Camp Phillips and the Smoky Hill Air Force Base before traveling to the Pentagon in Washington D.C. finally retiring from Fort Monmouth, New Jersey.

Preceding Grace in death were her parents and nine brothers and sisters. Survivors include nieces and nephews. Grace was never married nor had children but a stranger would never have known. Her nieces, nephews, and others special to her were surrounded by her love. She watched diligently as they grew, and shared with them her colorful memories as they grew older.

Grace loved children and animals; and in regard, gave to many charities throughout her life. She lived the true meaning of her name; “goodness”, “generosity”,” God’ s favor and love toward mankind”.

A memorial service for Grace will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at Ryan Mortuary. Burial will follow at Highland Cemetery, New Cambria. Cremation was chosen with no visitation.

Memorials may be made to Peace Lutheran Church of New Cambria, St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, or Kindred Hospice of McPherson care of Ryan Mortuary.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Alta Vista – Harris Donald Zimmerman, age 89, of Alta Vista, Kansas, passed away on Friday, February 17, 2017. He was born November 25, 1927 to Otto and Susanne Tobaben Zimmerman in Alta Vista, Kansas, Geary County, five miles Northwest of Alta Vista. Being born on the old Zimmerman Home Farm, Harris was the fifth of eight children raised on the farm.

On January 15, 1948 he married Virginia Olsen in St. Paul’s Lutheran Church officiated by Rev. Walter Wehmeier and they were blessed with three sons, Donald, Kenneth and Roger.

Harris was baptized at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, Alta Vista, Kansas. His baptismal sponsors were Arthur & Esther Zeckser. Harris was confirmed on June 22, 1941 at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and still remembered his confirmation verse being “Verily, verily I say unto you, He that heareth my word, and believeth on him that sent me, hath everlasting life, and shall not come into condemnation; but is passed from death unto life” – John 5:34.

He never graduated High School but was proud of his typing skills before he began working on several local farms in 1942. Harris enjoyed working the land and he started farming in 1948 and ran a Grade A Dairy operation until 1964. He served the farming community as Manager of Western Grain Feed Mill, Council Grove, for 29 years until his retirement. Retirement took him back to his first love of farming and continued farming with youngest son Roger until recently.

Through the years Harris proudly served as Sunday School Superintendent for years and taught Sunday School for many years. He held the position of Office of Finance for many years and also served many other church offices and enjoyed singing in the church choir. Harris was appointed to the Farmer Township Board and served as Clerk for 34 years until moving into Alta Vista; served as North Pole School Board Director and served on the Board of Directors for the Production Credit Association (PCA) in Manhattan, KS.

Harris was recognized as a Lifetime Member of the Future Farmers of America (FFA) and supported the local 4-H Clubs through purchase of club show animals.

Harris loved and lived life to the fullest whether it was being a husband of 69 years, enjoyed being Dad playing farm on the living room floor using marbles for cattle and books for fences, loved watching the grandkids at the farm and teasing the great grandchildren. You could always find Harris with a big smile when he was operating the tractor or hauling grain to the elevator with Virginia at his side. And nothing could have ever topped the whole Zimmerman Family vacation to Branson.

Harris was proceeded in death by his parents; one sister Ophelia Falk; four brothers Melvin, Everett, Harold and Lester; one brother-in-law Lawrence Falk and two sisters-in-law Edna and Pat.

He is survived by three sons, Donald Zimmerman of Alta Vista, Kenneth Zimmerman and wife Donna of Shawnee and Roger Zimmerman and wife Angelina of Alta Vista; 7 grandchildren, 8 great grandchildren and 1 great great grandchild; brother Warren and wife Lou, brother Leroy; sisters-in-law Hazel Zimmerman and Lill Zimmerman; and brother-in-law Charles Olsen and wife Shirley.

Visitation for family and friends will be held at Zeiner Funeral Home on Tuesday, February 21st from 6-8:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at St Paul’s Lutheran Church, Alta Vista, on Wednesday, February 22nd at 10:00 AM with a graveside service following at Alta Vista Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to St. Paul’s Lutheran Church or Alta Vista Senior Citizen Center and may be sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Joni Frasier

(September 20, 1962 – February 17, 2017)