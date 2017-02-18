JEFFERSON COUNTY – A Kansas teen died in an accident just after 3:30p.m. on Friday in Jefferson County.

The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2006 Kia Optima driven by Afton Alaine

Burdick, 16, Circleville, was westbound on 266 Road at U.S. 75 four miles north of Holton.

A semi hit the Kia after the driver failed to yield to traffic on U.S. 75 Highway

Burdick and the semi driver Michael Jeffery Brey, 52, Winnipeg, Manitoba were transported to the hospital in Holton where she died.

Burdick was properly restrained at the time of the accident, according to the KHP.