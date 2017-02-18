University of Kansas Athletics

WACO, Texas – Kansas basketball remained unbeaten against top-five teams this season (4-0) with a gutsy 67-65 victory over No. 4 Baylor on Saturday afternoon at Ferrell Center.

Senior center Landen Lucas , regularly lauded as KU’s “glue guy,” came up with a huge offensive rebound on KU’s last possession of the game and went up for a contested layup, drawing a foul. Lucas, a 59 percent shooter at the line this season, made both free throws to give Kansas a 67-65 lead with 11 seconds remaining, putting the final touches on an 8-0 KU run to end the game.

Lucas finished with eight points and seven rebounds, including six offensive boards. National Player of the Year front-runner Frank Mason III registered his 15th 20-point game of the season with a game-high 23 points, including a perfect 8-for-8 shooting mark at the free throw line, and eight assists. Freshman Josh Jackson scored 16 points on 7-of-14 shooting with four blocks.

Kansas (24-3, 12-2 Big 12) limited its turnovers to nine, including just two in the second half, and shot 80 percent (16-for-20) at the free throw line.

“One thing that we did do – we competed, we guarded, and we rebounded,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “The stats say Baylor had a 35-27 advantage in rebounding, but that is misleading because of their eight dead-ball rebounds. We didn’t have any dead-ball rebounds. To only turn it over nine times and to win despite shooting the ball so poorly against the No. 4 team in the country says a lot about the makeup of our team.”

Josh Jackson-photo Univ. of Kansas Athletics

Baylor falls to 22-5 and 9-5 in league play after starting the season 15-0 and elevating to its first-ever No. 1 ranking on Jan. 9. BU forward Johnathan Motley scored a team-high 19 points with nine rebounds.

The Bears led by 12 with just under a minute remaining the first half. KU’s eventual 12-point rally gives the Jayhawks three double-figure comeback victories in the last four games.

KU committed two of its near-season-low nine turnovers in its first two possessions during a slow offensive start to the contest. After being fouled on a drive, junior guard Devonte’ Graham went to the free throw line to score KU’s first points of the day, making it a 3-2 BU advantage.

In what would be his first of eight assists on the day, Mason drove across the lane, stopped in his tracks to find Carlton Bragg Jr. , for a wide-open dunk before the first media timeout. Although Mason continued to drop dimes all day, it was Bragg’s first and only bucket of the game.

During the first media timeout, Baylor fans in attendance dawned their bright yellow give-away shirts to “neon-out” the Ferrell Center.

With Baylor leading, 15-6, at the 12:52 mark of the first half, Kansas turned up its swarming defense – forcing turnovers on back-to-back Baylor possession to spark a 9-0 run in the next three minutes of regulation.

Mason connected with Jackson for an alley-oop to bring KU within two points, 15-13, at the 11:10 mark. Mason then found a cutting Lucas in the lane for an easy layup to tie the game at 15 with just under 10 minutes remaining in the first half.

The first half proved to be a half of runs as Baylor responded with an 8-0 streak, including two 3-pointers by Manu Lecomte, which forced a KU timeout with 7:54 remaining before halftime.

Coming out of the KU timeout, junior guard Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk slashed the lane and dished a pass to Lucas on the opposite block for a layup to stop BU’s 8-0 run. Later, Mason quickly turned a defensive rebound into a fast-break alley-oop opportunity for Jackson, which cut KU’s deficit to three.

Baylor’s Lecomte made a jumper with 55 seconds remaining in the first half to extend the Bears’ lead to 12 points, 35-23 – BU’s largest lead of the game.

Kansas ended the first half with back-to-back 3-pointers by Mason and Jackson. Mason drained his first 3-pointer of the day with 38 seconds remaining in the half. On the ensuing Baylor possession, Graham drew an offensive foul by Motley to give KU possession for the last shot of the half. Mason took the KU inbounds pass and charged downhill towards the basket, but dished it in reverse to Jackson at the top of the key for a 3-pointer to beat the halftime buzzer.

Baylor went into the locker room with a 35-29 lead after KU’s quick 6-0 run in less than a minute. Mason already had five assists at the break, while Jackson led KU with nine first-half points.

BU entered Saturday averaging 6.1 3-pointers made per game this season, but in the first half alone the Bears made five treys.

In many ways, Saturday’s game mirrored Kansas and Baylor’s first meeting of the season when BU went into halftime with a 34-28 lead over the Jayhawks at Allen Fieldhouse. KU would recover to score 45 points in the second half on Feb. 1 – foreshadowing what was to come for KU during Saturday’s second half.

The second half began in a flurry as both teams traded baskets before Kansas went on an 11-0 run in a span of three minutes to take a 52-47 lead with nearly 10 minutes remaining.

Mason made his eighth-straight free throw of the day to bring KU within one, 58-57, with 5:19 remaining. The pair of free throws put Mason above 20 points for the 15th time this season.

But BU’s King McClure made a trey on the opposite end, giving the Bears a 61-57 advantage with five minutes remaining. Motley put Kansas in a six-point hole after making a midrange jumper before the final media timeout.

But Baylor wouldn’t make a field goal for the remaining four minutes of regulation as Kansas rattled off a 10-2 run to notch its fourth win over a top-five team this season.

Coming out of the final media timeout, Mason make a jumper at the 3:55 mark to break a six-minute field goal drought for KU. After Baylor made a pair of free throws, Lucas pulled down a missed 3-pointer by Graham. The crucial offensive board allowed Mason to reset the offensive setup Jackson for a dunk to cut KU’s deficit to two, 65-63.

Despite a poor shooting day – 1-for-12 from the field – Graham made a pair of free throws when his team needed it the most to tie the contest at 65 with 2:16 remaining after being fouled on a drive.

Down the stretch, tension filled the air with 23.7 seconds remaining. Graham missed a perimeter shot from KU’s designed play drawn up by Coach Self, but Lucas came down with another huge offensive board and went right back up for a layup, but got fouled with 11.5 seconds remaining.

Lucas made both free throws to give KU the 67-65 go-ahead lead. The Bears called one last timeout to gather themselves for the last shot, but a jumper by Lecomte missed the mark to chalk-up the victory to the Jayhawks.

UP NEXT

Kansas returns home to host TCU on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m., on ESPN2. KU will then play at Texas on Saturday, Feb. 25, on ESPN and host Oklahoma for Senior Night on ESPN Big Monday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m. KU concludes the regular season at Oklahoma State on Saturday, March 4, at 5 p.m., on ESPN.