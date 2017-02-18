A random, small act of kindness can brighten a person’s day. That is the message that Alisha Jester has been trying to spread since she moved back to Salina. Alisha is a volunteer at BeKind Salina and this week’s BANK VI Hero of the Week.

Alisha was born and raised in Salina and is a South High graduate. After high school, she attended Bethany College studying art and art education. Alisha then moved to Hutchinson, where she was an eighth grade art teacher. She also taught drawing and painting at Hutchinson High School.

According to Alisha, a person never knows how good their home town is until they move away. Moving back to Salina, Alisha worked in real estate for 18 months before becoming the administrative specialist at Salina Area Technical College.

Alisha says she moved back to Salina to be closer to her family. When her mother was diagnosed with a terminal illness, it inspired her to do more for the community. Through Melissa Piercy, Alisha got involved with BeKind Salina.

“My mom was diagnosed with cancer and I just felt like people were impatient,” Jester said. “People in that situation need people to be patient and be kind to them. The people in BeKind Salina appealed to me because I think we forget to be nice to each other sometimes. We just get caught up in our own lives.”

Alisha helps run the social media accounts for BeKind Salina. She says those interested in getting involved with the organization can find more information on their Facebook page.