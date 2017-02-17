The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Salina-Saline County Crimestoppers February 17th

by Leave a Comment

Between 8:00 PM on February 5, 2017 and 7:00 AM on February 6, 2017, force was used to commit a Vehicle Burglary at 1916 S. 9th St. A Pioneer Head Unit with a 7” screen, Rockford 1,000 watt Amplifier, Rockford P400 Amplifier and a Phoenix Gold Subwoofer were taken. Total loss and damage are estimated at $1,700.

If you have any information concerning who committed this crime, call Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS, text SATIPS to CRIMES (274637), or visit www.pd.salina.org and follow Crimestoppers link to submit a web tip. You may receive a cash reward of up to $1,000 and you are not required to give your name.

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *