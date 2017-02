Salina police are investigating an incident that occurred at St. John’s Military School Thursday evening. Between 4:15 and 5:50 p.m. Thursday, an unknown suspect broke the rear window of a Republic County USD 109 bus, according to police capt. Paul Forrester.

The bus was parked at St. John’s located at 110 S Otis. Police say the suspect used a wood object to break the window, leaving splinters behind. They estimated the damage at $700.