Patsy Francelia Pearletta Sutton, 77, of Mount Hope, passed away Tuesday, February 14, 2017. She was born January 14, 1940 in Salina to Mildred and Leo Hardesty.

She worked as an administrator for McPherson Nursing Facilities.

She was preceded in death by her parents; and brothers, Cecil Hardesty, David Hardesty, and Gary Hardesty.

Survivors include her husband, William Sutton; son, Kenneth Sutton; sisters, Beverly Garay, Joyce Montes, and Audrey Hall; and brother, Marvin Hardesty.

Visitation will be Tuesday, February 21, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina. Funeral services will follow visitation at 1:00 p.m.

Memorials may be made to The American Cancer Society in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Eileen A. Baergm, 65, passed away peacefully Tuesday, February 14, 2017. She was a woman of faith and joy who enthusiastically loved God, her family and friends.

Eileen Anne Baerg was born to Peter & Anne Sawatsky on September 24, 1951 in Killarney, Manitoba, Canada.

In 1971 she married Sam Baerg, her husband of 45 years, in Killarney. They moved to Kansas shortly thereafter.

While volunteering at the Senior Center in Hillsboro, Sam & Eileen discovered their passion for travel and eventually began a tour business, now known as Sam’s Tours, which they have owned and operated for 42 years. Eileen’s love for people, zest for life and adventure and lively, fun-loving personality endeared her to thousands of people throughout the years.

Her love for music and heart for worship created many opportunities for her to direct choirs, teach music, lead worship and perform in a number of faith based dramatic productions. She was a member of Emmanuel Foursquare Church.

Eileen is survived by her husband, Sam, son Lucas (Karol) Baerg of San Clemente, CA, daughters Corrie (Matt) Davis and Angelee (Jon) King of McKinney, Texas, grandchildren Kaden, Allison, Maiya, Makenna, Kempton, Jonas, Adalynn, Sienna and Carson, her father and mother Peter & Frances Sawatsky, sisters Adrienne (Dave) Kroeker, Myrna-lynn (Irv) Hildebrand and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Anne, second mother, Mary, her brothers Ron and Lawrence, her sister, Cheryl, and her infant son, Matthew.

Visitation will be Monday, February 20th from 4:00-8:00 p.m. with family greeting friends from 5:00-6:00 at Emmanuel Foursquare Church, 1325 E. Cloud, Salina.

A celebration of life will be Tuesday, February 21st at 11:00 a.m. at Emmanuel Foursquare Church, 1325 E. Cloud, Salina.

The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Salina Shares, a non-profit organization for which Eileen served as President of the Board. Donations can be mailed to Salina Shares, P.O. Box 1474, Salina, KS 67402.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Nancy Marie Streit was born to Aloysius Conrad and Elizabeth Angela Carl Streit on July 8, 1951 in Beloit, Kansas. She departed this life of 65 years, 7 months, and 7 days late Wednesday afternoon, February 15, 2017 at the Mitchell County Hospital Resident Care Center in Beloit, Kansas.

Nancy grew up on a farm near Glen Elder where her parents raised livestock, chickens and dairy cows. She attended grade school at St. Theresa’s Catholic School in Cawker City and graduated from Glen Elder High School. While in high school, she was a member of Y-Teens and was a key participant in several class plays.

After graduation from high school, she attended the North Central Kansas Vocational-Technical School and took one year of business courses. After completing her coursework she worked at the North Kansas Savings and Loan Co.

While at North Kansas, she enjoyed working in various capacities that included teller, receptionist, and switchboard operator. She worked for the next five years before returning to the family farm to help her father after her mother died in 1976.

In 1982, Nancy and her father moved to Beloit and became a caregiver for him until his death in July, 2002.

A bright, upbeat person, Nancy was a woman of great determination. She developed diabetes when she was ten years old and learned how to take care of herself and was passionate about staying on top of the latest research and developments. Her faith in the Lord gave her the strength and determination to rise above one adversity after another. Her leisure time was happiest spent cooking and sewing. She always maintained a positive attitude and was a beacon of inspiration to all.

Nancy was a devout member of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and served in the Ladies Guild for many years.

Her parents and countless relatives preceded her in death. Those left to celebrate her life are four aunts Cecilia “Ceal” Streit of Tipton, Rosaline Koster of Downs, Dorothea Carl of El Dorado, Donna Johnson of Salina and numerous cousins and other relatives.

Father Damian Richards will celebrate the Funeral Mass at 10:00 A.M. Saturday, February 18, 2017 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church. Burial will follow in Sts. Peter & Paul Cemetery at Cawker City. Memorials may be given to Masses for Nancy, St. John’s Memorial Trust Fund, or the Resident Care Center. Visitation will be from 1:00 P.M. until 7:00 P.M. Friday, February 17, 2017 at the McDonald Funeral Home where the Parish Vigil and Rosary will be prayed at 7:00 P.M.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Hillsboro – Eulalia Flaming, 83, died February 16, 2017 at Salem Home in Hillsboro. She was born March 1, 1933 to John L.W. and Marie (Ewert) Regier in Hillsboro. She married Jim W. Flaming May 4, 1952 at First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro. She was a secretary for Jim’s Plumbing. Survivors include: sons, Stanley Flaming of Newton, William Flaming of Hillsboro; daughters, Virginia Flaming of Newton, Shirley Esau of McPherson, Susan Flaming of Salina, Vivian (Randall) Picking of Salina, Cheryl (Kevin) Brandt of Hillsboro; 8 grandchildren and 1 great grandchild; sister in law, Marion Regier of Newton. Predeceased by her husband Jim W. Flaming February 1, 2017, sisters Georgian Schmidt and Vernette Regier, and brother James Eldon Regier. Celebration of Life Service 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, February 21, 2017 at First Mennonite Church in Hillsboro officiated by Pastor Susan Jantzen. Burial 10:00 a.m. Tuesday at Haven of Rest Cemetery 1 mile East of Hillsboro. Family will receive guests from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Monday at Jost Funeral Home in Hillsboro. Memorials to Rescare of Newton in care of Jost Funeral Home P.O. Box 266 Hillsboro, KS 67063. Online condolences at www.jostfuneralhome.com

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Alice Marie Wineinger, daughter of John Rhine and Myrtle Mae (Williams) Rhine was born August 9, 1927 at rural Haddam, Kansas and passed away on February 15, 2017 at Woodhaven Care Center, Ellinwood, Kansas at the age of 89 years, 6 months and 6 days.

Alice grew up on the family farm southwest of Haddam, Kansas. Upon graduation from Haddam High School, she taught school in rural Clyde and Cuba schools. She was united in marriage to William Ross Wineinger on January 17, 1945 and to this union three children were born, Michael, Patrick, Angela. After Ross returned home from the Navy, they moved to Waterville and Marysville, Kansas and St. Joseph, Missouri, where they owned and operated their Plumbing and heating businesses. She and Ross moved back to the family farm in 1968 and farmed and custom harvested for many years.

She was an avid genealogist, compiling family histories for the Rhine and Wineinger families. She and Ross enjoyed traveling and took their two sons, as children, on many memorable family trips. She was a member of Cuba Presbyterian Church.

She was preceded in death by her parents, John and Myrtle Rhine, husband, William Ross Wineinger, infant daughter, Angela Jean, one brother, Marvin Rhine.

She will be forever remembered by her two sons, Michael A. Wineinger of DeSoto, Kansas, Patrick S. Wineinger and wife Rhonda of Great Bend, Kansas, four grandchildren, Eric Wineinger and wife Kathy, Katrina Wineinger and friend, Christian Donnelly, Christian Wineinger, and Ann Heine and husband, Jeff, seven great grandchildren, Hudson, Lucas, Illiana, Kiley, Trae, Branden and Rylee.

Funeral services will be held Two PM, Saturday, February 18, 2017, Bachelor-Surber Memorial Chapel, Belleville, Kansas, conducted by Kathy Ouellette.

Interment will be in Hawks Cemetery, rural Cuba, Kansas.

Memorials may be given to National Orphan Train Complex, Concordia, Kansas, in care of the funeral home.

Friends may call on Friday, February 17, 2017, from 9 AM to 8 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS, where the family will greet friends from 5 PM to 7 PM.

Online condolences and information at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS in charge of arrangements.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Wilma J. Snapp, the daughter of Joseph Proft and Amelia (Klauman) Proft, was born January 16, 1930 at rural Wayne, KS and passed away on February 15, 2017 at Republic County Hospital, Belleville, KS at the age of 87 years, and 29 days.

Wilma grew up and attended the rural country schools and later attended Belleville High School. On October 22, 1947, she was united in marriage to William T. “Bill” Snapp and to this union was born: Billy, Linda, Tom and Jim. The couple made their home in Belleville.

Wilma worked at the Kravemore Diner in her early years. She then was a nurses’ aid at Republic County Hospital for 25 years. After retiring from the hospital, she was a daycare provider for 15 years.

Wilma was a member of the First United Methodist Church, Belleville and was active in Church activities and the U.M.W. She also was a member of the H.D.U and was a cub scout den mother. She enjoyed gardening, flowers and working on the farm with her husband, Bill. She loved spending time with her grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren, and attending many of their school activities.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Helen McCarville; and her son Jim Snapp.

Wilma is survived by her husband, William T. “Bill” Snapp of Belleville, KS; children: Billy Snapp of Salina, KS, Linda (Dan) Wiruth of Newton, KS, and Tom (Dianna) Snapp of Belleville, KS; 6 grandchildren: Carmen (Brandon) Fiedler, Jon (Karen) Snapp, Jeremy (Gretta) Snapp, Angela Snapp, B.J. (Katie) Snapp, and Christy (Dave) Robinett; 11 great grandchildren: Shannon, Jeremy, Amy, Katie, Kyle, Frankie, Allison, Farmer, Riley, Braxton, and Brady; two great great grandchildren: Emilie and Colby.; other relatives and friends.

Cremation was selected and memorial services will be held at 3:30 PM Saturday, February 18, 2017 at the First United Methodist Church, with Pastor Emily Meckley, officiating.

Inurnment services will follow at the Belleville Cemetery.

The family will receive friends from 2:30 PM until 3:30 PM Saturday at the

First United Methodist Church prior to the services. Friends may sign the register book from 1 PM until 8 PM on Friday at the funeral home.

Memorials are suggested to Republic County Hospital or the Church.

Online condolences at www.bachelor-surber.com

Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS is in charge of the arrangements.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Beverly Jean (Bollig) Wilkerson passed away Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at her home in Plainville, Kansas at the age of 76. She was born on October 10, 1940 in Hays, Kansas to the late Eugene and Irene (Meyers) Bollig. She graduated from Plainville High School with the Class of 1958, and on August 6, 1960 she was united in marriage to Larry Wilkerson at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. They were blessed with four children, Larry, Jr., Billy, Sandra Kay, and Robert.

Along with being a wife, mother, and homemaker, Beverly worked as a Medical Records Clerk for St. John’s of Hays before retiring in 2005. She was an avid reader and loved being outdoors; from camping to gardening and yard work, she always kept a loving heart and enjoyed God in all of His creation. But the time she cherished the most was spent with family and friends, especially when grandchildren and great-grandchildren came along.

Beverly is survived by her husband Larry Wilkerson of the home in Plainville; son Larry Wilkerson, Jr. of Harker Heights, TX, William “Billy” Wilkerson of Zurich, and Robert Wilkerson and wife Paula of Maricopa, AZ; daughter Sandra Kay Goings and husband Robert of Bellefontaine, OH; sister Cheryl Dedrickson of Sutton, NE; brothers-in-law James Wilkerson and wife Rachael, and Jack Graves; sisters-in-law Charlene Jones, Carolyn Wilkerson, and Linda Robbins and husband Jerry; nine grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents Eugene and Irene Bollig, and daughter-in-law Angela Wilkerson.

No matter the situation or the circumstances, Beverly was always ready to lift us up and encourage us through the good times, as well as the bad. Her loving touch, comforting smile, and timeless wisdom will forever ring in our hearts as she reminds us, “This, too, shall pass.” Her legacy of strong faith helps us as she enters into eternal glory, where the old things have passed and all things will be made new.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:00am on Monday, February 20, 2017 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Plainville. Burial will follow in the Sacred Heart Catholic Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1:00-4:00pm at the funeral home, with Ladies Guild Rosary at 3:00pm; and from 6:00-8:00pm at the church with Prayer Vigil at 7:00pm.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Sarah Jean Drescher, 92, of Great Bend, KS passed away February 16, 2017.

She was born August 24, 1924, the daughter of Leonard and Viola (Campbell) Santee in Oklahoma City, OK.

Sarah was united in marriage to Lawrence Drescher on August 19, 1943 in Oklahoma City. He passed away August 9, 2012.

Sarah lived in Great Bend for most of her life. She was a homemaker, business owner, and quilter. She loved family and friends and was always ready for activity, especially family vacations. Sarah loved to travel. She was a proud member of the Sunday evening Domino Girls, and a champion diver as a young lady.

She was preceded in death by her husband, brother, James Santee, and sister, Rhea Joan Cruce.

Sarah is survived by her children: daughter Ann and Roy Messmore, and their children: Laura, David and Mark, daughter Mary Upton and her children: Megan, James, and Jeffrey, son Jim and Linda Drescher, son John and Ruth Ann Drescher and their children: Julie, Tara, and Tamara, son Joe and Glennda Drescher and their children: Ashley and Lindsey, son Charles Drescher, daughter Sarah “Sally” Drescher and her children: Santee, Scott, and Sam, son Phillip and Carla Drescher and their children: Lindsey and Bryan, son Kevin Drescher and his children, Forrest, Brooke, and Nathaniel, many great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren, and niece, Barb (Santee) and Jim Chandler.

Visitation will be Monday, February 20, at 6:30pm with a Rosary following at 7:00pm at Prince of Peace at St. Rose Catholic Church, 1424 Baker Ave. Great Bend, KS 67530.

A Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, February 21, at 10:30am at Prince of Peace at St. Rose Catholic Church with burial following at Golden Belt Cemetery in Great Bend.

Memorials may be designated for The Blue Door Project in care of Christians Funeral Home 103 N. Washington, PO Box 386, Lindsborg, KS 67456.

Online condolences at www.ChristiansFuneralHome.com