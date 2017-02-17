The first in a series of Legislative Issue Meetings with the Saline County Legislative Delegation will be held this Saturday, February 18, 8:30-10am, at the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Visit Salina Annex, 120 W. Ash. The meetings are designed to keep citizens informed on state legislative activity.

Senator Randall Hardy, and Representatives Steven Johnson, Diana Dierks and J.R. Claeys have been invited to attend. The format of the meetings will consist of opening remarks from the legislators, written questions from the audience, and closing remarks from the legislators.

Other meetings are scheduled for March 18 and May 20. The meetings are sponsored by AT & T. They are free and open to the public.