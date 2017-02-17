TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas legislators who see a big income tax increase as the best way to balance the state budget hope their bipartisan plan clears the Legislature.

The GOP-controlled state Senate planned to debate a bill Friday that would raise more than $1 billion over two years by rolling back key policies championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

The Republican-controlled House passed the bill Thursday.

Brownback has strongly criticized the measure but has stopped short of saying outright that he would veto it. Supporters in the House fell short of the two-thirds majority needed to override a veto.

Kansas has struggled to balance its budget since GOP lawmakers slashed income taxes in 2012 and 2013 at Brownback’s urging.

The bill would raise rates and end an exemption for farmers and business owners.