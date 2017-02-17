Friday’s Scores
Atchison 58, KC Harmon 54
Baldwin 30, Ottawa 2
Prairie View 46, Anderson County 37
Royal Valley 47, Jefferson West 39
West Elk 60, Central Burden 34
|GIRLS’ BASKETBALL
Abilene 46, Clay Center 43
Andale 44, Wichita Collegiate 30
Anderson County 44, Prairie View 23
Andover Central 44, Arkansas City 38
Baldwin 70, Ottawa 37
Barstow, Mo. 40, Maranatha Academy 20
Baxter Springs 51, Southeast 22
Beloit 48, Minneapolis 38
Bennington 32, Solomon 24
Berean Academy 45, Goessel 33
Bishop Miege 79, Blue Valley Southwest 51
Burlington 72, Osawatomie 11
BV Randolph 54, Troy 32
Caldwell 55, Cedar Vale/Dexter 30
Caney Valley 61, Erie 41
Central Plains 77, Kinsley 52
Chaparral 38, Wichita Trinity 34, OT
Cheney 63, Douglass 49
Circle 51, Augusta 34
Columbus 38, Galena 24
Concordia 58, Wamego 46
Conway Springs 55, Medicine Lodge 37
Cunningham 54, Pretty Prairie 33
Derby 49, Wichita Campus 14
Dighton 47, Rawlins County 29
Dodge City 43, Great Bend 37
Ellis 34, Norton 33
Eureka 59, Cherryvale 50
Flint Hills Christian 44, Sedan 40
Fort Scott 48, Coffeyville 28
Frankfort 54, Wetmore 31
Girard 47, Pittsburg Colgan 21
Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 59, Tescott 33
Goodland 45, Ulysses 33
Greeley County 53, St. Francis 52
Halstead 42, Nickerson 30
Haven 47, Hoisington 34
Hays 51, Garden City 42
Hays-TMP-Marian 54, Stockton 48
Hesston 57, Hillsboro 22
Hiawatha 31, Sabetha 25
Hill City 64, Plainville 48
Holcomb 42, Colby 29
Horton 58, Pleasant Ridge 45
Hugoton 78, Scott City 33
Humboldt 49, Central Heights 41
Hutchinson 51, Goddard-Eisenhower 45
Hutchinson Central Christian 55, Pratt Skyline 44
Independence 49, Chanute 35
Inman 39, Little River 35
Jefferson West 59, Royal Valley 50
Kingman 46, Sterling 27
Lakeside 32, Natoma 25
Lansing 71, KC Turner 17
Larned 51, Smoky Valley 50, OT
Lawrence 63, Olathe North 53
Linn 42, Wakefield 18
Lyons 46, Pratt 29
Macksville 46, St. John 42
Maize 62, Salina Central 47
Manhattan 63, Highland Park 39
Marion 67, Elyria Christian 30
Marysville 50, Chapman 19
McPherson 74, Buhler 31
Mission Valley 43, Rural Vista 27
Nemaha Central 67, Riverside 30
Ness City 43, Victoria 15
Newton 53, Salina South 36
Northern Heights 52, Hartford 40
Norwich 38, Fairfield 36
Olathe East 55, Lawrence Free State 30
Olpe 47, Remington 43
Oswego 41, Chetopa 31
Otis-Bison 34, Ellinwood 31
Paola 54, Eudora 40
Perry-Lecompton 62, Atchison County 39
Pittsburg 53, Labette County 48
Pleasanton 24, Marmaton Valley 21
Republic County 56, Salina Sacred Heart 24
Rock Creek 53, Silver Lake 46
Rossville 45, Riley County 44
Russell 58, Southeast Saline 39
SM South 46, SM North 45
Smith Center 62, Trego 51
South Barber 63, Burrton 39
Spring Hill 55, Louisburg 29
St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, Sylvan-Lucas 31
Syracuse 35, Lakin 24
Thunder Ridge 70, Rock Hills 18
Topeka Hayden 47, Emporia 38
Topeka Seaman 50, Junction City 37
Uniontown 52, Northeast-Arma 45
Valley Center 55, Andover 42
Valley Falls 43, Immaculata 33
Veritas Christian 50, Marais des Cygnes Valley 29
Washburn Rural 66, Topeka 44
Wellington 79, Mulvane 53
Wellsville 55, Santa Fe Trail 36
West Elk 55, Central Burden 21
Wheatland-Grinnell 49, Logan 32
Wichita Bishop Carroll 59, Kapaun Mount Carmel 30
Wichita Independent 57, Belle Plaine 27
Wichita Northwest 48, Wichita East 28
Wichita South 56, Wichita Heights 46
Wichita Southeast 54, Wichita North 44
Wilson 63, Pike Valley 43
Winfield 52, El Dorado 27
