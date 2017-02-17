The Salina Post

Salina Kansas News and Information Hub

Friday February 17 High School Basketball Scores

by Leave a Comment

Friday’s Scores

Atchison 58, KC Harmon 54

Baldwin 30, Ottawa 2

Prairie View 46, Anderson County 37

Royal Valley 47, Jefferson West 39

West Elk 60, Central Burden 34

GIRLS’ BASKETBALL

Abilene 46, Clay Center 43

Andale 44, Wichita Collegiate 30

Anderson County 44, Prairie View 23

Andover Central 44, Arkansas City 38

Baldwin 70, Ottawa 37

Barstow, Mo. 40, Maranatha Academy 20

Baxter Springs 51, Southeast 22

Beloit 48, Minneapolis 38

Bennington 32, Solomon 24

Berean Academy 45, Goessel 33

Bishop Miege 79, Blue Valley Southwest 51

Burlington 72, Osawatomie 11

BV Randolph 54, Troy 32

Caldwell 55, Cedar Vale/Dexter 30

Caney Valley 61, Erie 41

Central Plains 77, Kinsley 52

Chaparral 38, Wichita Trinity 34, OT

Cheney 63, Douglass 49

Circle 51, Augusta 34

Columbus 38, Galena 24

Concordia 58, Wamego 46

Conway Springs 55, Medicine Lodge 37

Cunningham 54, Pretty Prairie 33

Derby 49, Wichita Campus 14

Dighton 47, Rawlins County 29

Dodge City 43, Great Bend 37

Ellis 34, Norton 33

Eureka 59, Cherryvale 50

Flint Hills Christian 44, Sedan 40

Flinthills 44, Sedan 40

Fort Scott 48, Coffeyville 28

Frankfort 54, Wetmore 31

Girard 47, Pittsburg Colgan 21

Glasco/Miltonvale-Southern Cloud 59, Tescott 33

Goodland 45, Ulysses 33

Greeley County 53, St. Francis 52

Halstead 42, Nickerson 30

Haven 47, Hoisington 34

Hays 51, Garden City 42

Hays-TMP-Marian 54, Stockton 48

Hesston 57, Hillsboro 22

Hiawatha 31, Sabetha 25

Hill City 64, Plainville 48

Holcomb 42, Colby 29

Horton 58, Pleasant Ridge 45

Hugoton 78, Scott City 33

Humboldt 49, Central Heights 41

Hutchinson 51, Goddard-Eisenhower 45

Hutchinson Central Christian 55, Pratt Skyline 44

Independence 49, Chanute 35

Inman 39, Little River 35

Jefferson West 59, Royal Valley 50

Kingman 46, Sterling 27

Lakeside 32, Natoma 25

Lansing 71, KC Turner 17

Larned 51, Smoky Valley 50, OT

Lawrence 63, Olathe North 53

Linn 42, Wakefield 18

Lyons 46, Pratt 29

Macksville 46, St. John 42

Maize 62, Salina Central 47

Manhattan 63, Highland Park 39

Marion 67, Elyria Christian 30

Marysville 50, Chapman 19

McPherson 74, Buhler 31

Mission Valley 43, Rural Vista 27

Nemaha Central 67, Riverside 30

Ness City 43, Victoria 15

Newton 53, Salina South 36

Northern Heights 52, Hartford 40

Norwich 38, Fairfield 36

Olathe East 55, Lawrence Free State 30

Olpe 47, Remington 43

Oswego 41, Chetopa 31

Otis-Bison 34, Ellinwood 31

Paola 54, Eudora 40

Perry-Lecompton 62, Atchison County 39

Pittsburg 53, Labette County 48

Pleasanton 24, Marmaton Valley 21

Republic County 56, Salina Sacred Heart 24

Rock Creek 53, Silver Lake 46

Rossville 45, Riley County 44

Russell 58, Southeast Saline 39

SM South 46, SM North 45

Smith Center 62, Trego 51

South Barber 63, Burrton 39

Spring Hill 55, Louisburg 29

St. John’s Beloit-Tipton 57, Sylvan-Lucas 31

Syracuse 35, Lakin 24

Thunder Ridge 70, Rock Hills 18

Topeka Hayden 47, Emporia 38

Topeka Seaman 50, Junction City 37

Uniontown 52, Northeast-Arma 45

Valley Center 55, Andover 42

Valley Falls 43, Immaculata 33

Veritas Christian 50, Marais des Cygnes Valley 29

Washburn Rural 66, Topeka 44

Wellington 79, Mulvane 53

Wellsville 55, Santa Fe Trail 36

West Elk 55, Central Burden 21

Wheatland-Grinnell 49, Logan 32

Wichita Bishop Carroll 59, Kapaun Mount Carmel 30

Wichita Independent 57, Belle Plaine 27

Wichita Northwest 48, Wichita East 28

Wichita South 56, Wichita Heights 46

Wichita Southeast 54, Wichita North 44

Wilson 63, Pike Valley 43

Winfield 52, El Dorado 27

Commenting Disclaimer

  • Be respectful.
  • Do not use obscene, profane or vulgar language.
  • Do not make accusations or personal attacks.
  • Comments considered to be trolling or for the sole
    • purpose of angering others will be removed.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *