Abuse report leads to the arrest of Bridgeport man

Law enforcement arrested a 25-year-old Bridgeport man following an abuse report from school staff. Sheriff Roger Soldan said that the Saline County Sheriff’s Office received the report from a Salina elementary school Tuesday.

Following an investigation, the sheriff’s office arrested Connor Riley, the boy’s guardian at the time. According to Soldan, the 5-year-old boy showed signs of bruising on his face and head. Riley was arrested Thursday and faces one count of child abuse. The boy was placed in protective custody.

