Press Release

The Salina City Commissioners will meet on Wednesday, February 22, 2017 at 8:00 a.m. in the City-County Building, Room 107 for a special meeting. The meeting is to consider the naming, advertising and sponsorship agreement for the Bicentennial Center. If the item passes, a press conference will be held at 9:00 a.m. at the Bicentennial Center. City Commissioners are invited to attend.