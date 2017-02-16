Motivational speaker David K. Aaker will be the guest speaker at this year’s customer service workshop. The Salina Area Chamber of Commerce will host the workshop, Turning Service into Sales, from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 2 to 4 p.m. on March 14.

According to a SACC press release, the workshop’s goal is to “provide the community and businesses the opportunity to implement new strategies for first-rate Customer Service that can give your business a leg up on the competition and establish more life-long customers.”

Aaker, an international speaker, will have a book signing following each session. Sky Radio ranked him “among America’s best speakers.” Aaker’s clients include small businesses, large corporations, nonprofits, municipal and sovereign nation governments, and the United States Air Force.

The event will take place at the the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce Visit Salina Annex located at 120 W. Ash.

“Register for you and/or your staff to attend this stellar professional development experience at http://bit.ly/salinaservice. For more information please contact Hayley at the Chamber office at 785-827-9301 or hmorrical@salinakansas.org. All Salina Area Chamber of Commerce members will receive a discounted rate on their registrations!”