KANSAS CITY, MO (February 16, 2017) – The Kansas City Royals announced today that the club has agreed to terms on 2017 Major League contracts with pitchers Scott Alexander, Brian Flynn, Jake Junis, Kevin McCarthy and Kyle Zimmer; infielders Cheslor Cuthbert, Hunter Dozier, Whit Merrifield and Ramon Torres and outfielders Billy Burns, Terrance Gore and Bubba Starling. Consistent with club policy, terms of the contracts were not disclosed.

Of the players signed today, eight of them – Alexander, Burns, Cuthbert, Dozier, Flynn, Gore, McCarthy and Merrifield – have Major League service time.

The Royals have 11 players who remain unsigned for the 2017 season: pitchers Miguel Almonte, Andrew Edwards, Nathan Karns and Matt Strahm; catcher Cam Gallagher; infielders Christian Colón and Raul Mondesi and outfielders Jorge Bonifacio, Samir Duenez, Peter O’Brien and Paulo Orlando.