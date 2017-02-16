John A. Sundgren, 82, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. He was born Oct. 21, 1934, near Kipp to Will and Clara (Seymour) Sundgren. John was a lifetime farmer and stockman working on the family farm near Kipp.

He graduated from Kipp High School and married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis King, on Sept. 5, 1954. John enjoyed hunting, coffee and breakfast with friends, and family gatherings and reunions. He was an avid K-State fan and an active member of the church.

Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Sundgren, of Salina; son, Don Sundgren (Shirley), of Salina; daughters, Linda Eagleton (Mark), of Leawood, and Jolene Ebbert (Kerry), of Ponca City, Okla.; grandchildren, Kelly Lippold (Lance), Kurt Sundgren (Jill), Tyler Eagleton, Sydney Taylor (Andy), Sara Bradley (Kevin) and Daniel Ebbert (Megan); and great-grandchildren, Emma, Bryson and Alyssa Lippold, and Anna Sundgren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Archer, Floyd and Carroll; sister, Charlotte; and twin sister, Jean.

Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. today, Feb. 16, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with the family greeting visitors from 6-8.

Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb.17, at Assaria Lutheran Church. Private burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Salina, prior to the church services.

Memorials are to Assaria Lutheran Church.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

WHITE CITY – Frank T. Shope, 87, died Wednesday, February 15th, 2017, at Diversicare of Council Grove. He was born February 18, 1929, on the farm southwest of Kelso, KS, the son of Marvin T. and Violette K. (Picolet) Shope.

Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Saturday, February 18th, 2017, (Frank’s Birthday) at the Zion Lutheran Church, Latimer, with Rev. King Crawford, officiating. The family will receive friends at the church, Saturday, from Noon until 1:15pm. Burial will be in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, west of White City. Friends may call Friday evening from 5pm until 7pm at the Zeiner Funeral Home, Herington Chapel.

As a baby he and his parents moved to Cimarron, KS; and in a dust storm June 1937, moved to White City. He graduated from Stone Chapel School, and then helped his father farm till 1949. He joined the Army National Guard from March 1949 until 1959. He was an equipment mechanic, beginning with Peterson Ready Mix, then J.C. Ready Mix, Hankamer Ready Mix, and finally Meier’s Ready Mix when he retired (after 35 years) in 1992. In his retirement he enjoyed farming, and mechanic work for himself and others. He loved overhauling tractors, trucks, cars, (anything that needed a wrench) that was life to him.

He married Jo Ann Hansen on September 30, 1954, in Newton, KS; she survives of the home. Also survived by two (2) sons: Charles Shope (wife-Vickey) of Lyons and Calvin Shope (wife-Gina of Manhattan, two (2) daughters: Nancy Drake of White City and Karen Clark of Lawton, OK, a sister Louise Miller of Junction City, nine (9) grandchildren, and four (4) great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by their son: Carl Shope on January 23, 1992, two (2) brothers: Irving and John Shope, a sister Lena Pitts, and his parents.

The family requests memorials, to the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery Fund; and they may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449-3038.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Lavel A. Heitschmidt, 83, a long-time resident of Holyrood, died, Thursday, February 16 at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, KS.

She was born February 27, 1933, in Frederick, KS to Herman and Clara (Mehl) Russell. She grew up in Lorraine, KS, and Kansas City, Ks.

On August 19, 1951, she was married to Bobby Heitschmidt in Holyrood, KS. He preceded her in death in 2002.

She was a graduate of Argentine High School, Kansas City, KS in 1951, and of Sterling College in 1967.

Lavel was a board member for USD 328 from 1974-1981 and served as its first female president. She was the first female Ellsworth County Commissioner and served from 2002-2006. She coordinated the Holyrood Community Scholarship and the Ellsworth County spelling bee. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.

Lavel is survived by three children, Donnetta (Mark) Suchon of Seabrook, TX, Todd (Rae) Heitschmidt of Marion, KS, and Tony (Robyn) Heitschmidt of Bushton; seven grandchildren, Alexandra Suchon of Victoria, TX, Dustin Suchon of Seabrook, TX, Tim (Sarah) Garth of Abilene, KS, Ashley Garth of McFarland, KS, Christian (Michaela) Heitschmidt of Holyrood, Ty Heitschmidt of Holyrood, and Trey Heitschmidt of Fort Collins, CO; and three great grandchildren, Luke, Kaden, and Kinley.

Visitation: 1-6 p.m., Sunday, February 19, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with family receiving friends 1-4 p.m.

Celebration of life: 10 a.m., Monday, February 20, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Holyrood. Burial will follow in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery.

Memorials may be given to St. Peter Lutheran Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Earl Clifford Otto, 67, of Colorado Springs, Colorado, passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017, in Colorado Springs. Earl was born on Monday, January 2, 1950, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Harley Clifford and Lois Josephine (Nelson) Otto, the ninth of nine sons. He grew up in Hastings, and graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1968. He joined the U.S. Army after graduation, and served until 1976. On July 19, 1979, he married Valeria Hughes in Platte Center, Missouri. They later divorced. He worked for the City of Colorado Springs Fleet Services as a truck driver/equipment operator from 1984-2007. Earl enjoyed the mountains: camping, hunting, fishing, and living on the land. Earl is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Otto, of Albuquerque, NM; one grandson, Michael Nunez of Albuquerque, NM; his ex-wife, Val Otto of NM; four brothers: Gary Otto of Oakland, NE., John

Otto of Elyria, KS, Alan Otto of Moreno Valley, CA, and Lynn Otto of Arapahoe, NE., and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and four brothers: Yale, Lyle, Gene, and Kent. Graveside services (with military honors) will be held at 2:00 PM, on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at the Empire Cemetery, southeast of Galva, Kansas. In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the benefit of his daughter, Bonnie Otto, and may be sent in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////