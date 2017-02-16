John A. Sundgren, 82, of Salina, passed away Tuesday, Feb. 14, 2017. He was born Oct. 21, 1934, near Kipp to Will and Clara (Seymour) Sundgren. John was a lifetime farmer and stockman working on the family farm near Kipp.
He graduated from Kipp High School and married his high school sweetheart, Phyllis King, on Sept. 5, 1954. John enjoyed hunting, coffee and breakfast with friends, and family gatherings and reunions. He was an avid K-State fan and an active member of the church.
Survivors include his wife, Phyllis Sundgren, of Salina; son, Don Sundgren (Shirley), of Salina; daughters, Linda Eagleton (Mark), of Leawood, and Jolene Ebbert (Kerry), of Ponca City, Okla.; grandchildren, Kelly Lippold (Lance), Kurt Sundgren (Jill), Tyler Eagleton, Sydney Taylor (Andy), Sara Bradley (Kevin) and Daniel Ebbert (Megan); and great-grandchildren, Emma, Bryson and Alyssa Lippold, and Anna Sundgren.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Archer, Floyd and Carroll; sister, Charlotte; and twin sister, Jean.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. today, Feb. 16, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina, with the family greeting visitors from 6-8.
Memorial services will be at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb.17, at Assaria Lutheran Church. Private burial will be in Roselawn Cemetery, Salina, prior to the church services.
Memorials are to Assaria Lutheran Church.
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
WHITE CITY – Frank T. Shope, 87, died Wednesday, February 15th, 2017, at Diversicare of Council Grove. He was born February 18, 1929, on the farm southwest of Kelso, KS, the son of Marvin T. and Violette K. (Picolet) Shope.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 PM, Saturday, February 18th, 2017, (Frank’s Birthday) at the Zion Lutheran Church, Latimer, with Rev. King Crawford, officiating. The family will receive friends at the church, Saturday, from Noon until 1:15pm. Burial will be in the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery, west of White City. Friends may call Friday evening from 5pm until 7pm at the Zeiner Funeral Home, Herington Chapel.
As a baby he and his parents moved to Cimarron, KS; and in a dust storm June 1937, moved to White City. He graduated from Stone Chapel School, and then helped his father farm till 1949. He joined the Army National Guard from March 1949 until 1959. He was an equipment mechanic, beginning with Peterson Ready Mix, then J.C. Ready Mix, Hankamer Ready Mix, and finally Meier’s Ready Mix when he retired (after 35 years) in 1992. In his retirement he enjoyed farming, and mechanic work for himself and others. He loved overhauling tractors, trucks, cars, (anything that needed a wrench) that was life to him.
He married Jo Ann Hansen on September 30, 1954, in Newton, KS; she survives of the home. Also survived by two (2) sons: Charles Shope (wife-Vickey) of Lyons and Calvin Shope (wife-Gina of Manhattan, two (2) daughters: Nancy Drake of White City and Karen Clark of Lawton, OK, a sister Louise Miller of Junction City, nine (9) grandchildren, and four (4) great grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by their son: Carl Shope on January 23, 1992, two (2) brothers: Irving and John Shope, a sister Lena Pitts, and his parents.
The family requests memorials, to the St. John’s Lutheran Cemetery Fund; and they may be sent in care of the Zeiner Funeral Home-Herington Chapel, 404 S. Broadway, Herington, KS, 67449-3038.
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Lavel A. Heitschmidt, 83, a long-time resident of Holyrood, died, Thursday, February 16 at Via Christi Hospital in Manhattan, KS.
She was born February 27, 1933, in Frederick, KS to Herman and Clara (Mehl) Russell. She grew up in Lorraine, KS, and Kansas City, Ks.
On August 19, 1951, she was married to Bobby Heitschmidt in Holyrood, KS. He preceded her in death in 2002.
She was a graduate of Argentine High School, Kansas City, KS in 1951, and of Sterling College in 1967.
Lavel was a board member for USD 328 from 1974-1981 and served as its first female president. She was the first female Ellsworth County Commissioner and served from 2002-2006. She coordinated the Holyrood Community Scholarship and the Ellsworth County spelling bee. She was also a member of the Red Hat Society.
Lavel is survived by three children, Donnetta (Mark) Suchon of Seabrook, TX, Todd (Rae) Heitschmidt of Marion, KS, and Tony (Robyn) Heitschmidt of Bushton; seven grandchildren, Alexandra Suchon of Victoria, TX, Dustin Suchon of Seabrook, TX, Tim (Sarah) Garth of Abilene, KS, Ashley Garth of McFarland, KS, Christian (Michaela) Heitschmidt of Holyrood, Ty Heitschmidt of Holyrood, and Trey Heitschmidt of Fort Collins, CO; and three great grandchildren, Luke, Kaden, and Kinley.
Visitation: 1-6 p.m., Sunday, February 19, at Parsons Funeral Home, Ellsworth with family receiving friends 1-4 p.m.
Celebration of life: 10 a.m., Monday, February 20, at St. Peter Lutheran Church, Holyrood. Burial will follow in St. Peter Lutheran Cemetery.
Memorials may be given to St. Peter Lutheran Church, c/o, Parsons Funeral Home, Box 45, Ellsworth, KS 67439.
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Earl was born on Monday, January 2, 1950, in Hastings, Nebraska, to Harley Clifford and Lois Josephine (Nelson) Otto, the ninth of nine sons. He grew up in Hastings, and graduated from Hastings Senior High School in 1968. He joined the U.S. Army after graduation, and served until 1976.
On July 19, 1979, he married Valeria Hughes in Platte Center, Missouri. They later divorced.
He worked for the City of Colorado Springs Fleet Services as a truck driver/equipment operator from 1984-2007.
Earl enjoyed the mountains: camping, hunting, fishing, and living on the land.
Earl is survived by a daughter, Bonnie Otto, of Albuquerque, NM; one grandson, Michael Nunez of Albuquerque, NM; his ex-wife, Val Otto of NM; four brothers: Gary Otto of Oakland, NE., John
He was preceded in death by his parents, and four brothers: Yale, Lyle, Gene, and Kent.
Graveside services (with military honors) will be held at 2:00 PM, on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, at the Empire Cemetery, southeast of Galva, Kansas.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial fund has been established for the benefit of his daughter, Bonnie Otto, and may be sent in care of Stockham Family Funeral Home, 205 N. Chestnut, McPherson, KS 67460. Personal condolences may be sent to the family at www.stockhamfamily.com.
Donald O. Woodward, 77, Linn, died Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at the Washington County Hospital.
Visitation is from 4 to 8 p.m., Friday, February 17, at Ward Funeral Home in Linn. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m.
A funeral service is at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, February 18, at Ward Funeral Home, Linn.
Burial will be in the Linn City Cemetery, Linn.
Don was born on November 28, 1939, to Reuben and Gertrude (Yungeberg) Woodward on a farm north of Linn. He attended Bell School and later graduated from Coleman Center, southwest of Morrowville.
He was united in marriage to Doris Collier on March 18, 1961 at the United Methodist Church in Fairbury, NE. To this union four daughters and one son were born, Donna, Annette, Lisa, Tonya and Karle.
Don worked at an assortment of jobs. He worked for Farmers Coop in Linn for seventeen years and later worked for Endicott Clay Products. He loved his motorcycle and he and Doris would take vacations on the cycle to Missouri, South Dakota, Nebraska, Colorado and Wyoming. Don loved buying tools and did his own mechanic work.
Preceding him in death were his parents; his wife, Doris in 2008; brothers, Karle Woodward, Melvin Woodward, Gene Woodward, Darrol Woodward; and sister, Ruby Francis.
Don is survived by his children, Donna (Mike) Myers, Lawrence, Annette (Ron) Key, Cullman, AL, Lisa (Jerry) Schultz, Ft. Scott, Tonya (Lewis) Foster, Lawrence and Karle (Anne) Woodward, Topeka; brothers, Delvin (Donna) Woodward, Wakefield, Ray (Barb) Woodward, St. Paris, OH; sisters, Mary Finlayson, Washington, Lucille Landis, Linn; and twenty-one grandchildren, fifteen great grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
A memorial fund has been established and will be designated later. Contributions may be sent in care of Ward Funeral Home, P.O. Box 157, Washington, KS 66968.
////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////
Dale Jacob Armbruster, 70, passed away, Saturday, February 11, 2017 at Trego Lemke Memorial Hospital in WaKeeney, KS.
He was born in Hays, Kansas, October 21, 1946, to the late Ernest and Nora Armbruster. Dale married Debra Ann Armbruster on February 7, 1976. There were 2 children blessed to this union, Jennifer JoAnn Armbruster and Tricia Dale (Armbruster) Flax.
Dale graduated from Trego Community High School in 1964. Dale spent his life working as a farmer and stockman. He worked at the WaKeeney Livestock Salebarn starting when he was a sophomore in High School till poor health made him retire at 55 years old. Dale served his country in the Vietnam War and received the Bronze Star for his service. Some of his favorite past times were baking pies, gardening, and he loved to always check cattle.
Leave to mourn are his wife Debra, WaKeeney; two daughters: Jennifer JoAnn Armbruster, Hays; Tricia Dale and husband Gary Flax, Russell; grandchildren: Jacob Stoffel, Victoria, Jarod Lee Flax, Russell, Braden Dale Flax, Russell; brothers: James (Nancy) Armbruster, Rio Rancho, New Mexico, Norbert Armbruster, Ogallah; sisters: Norrine Buchholz (Clete), Victoria, Beverly (Bob) Mong, Salina; brother and sister in law: Greg and Patricia Weeks, Thorton, Colorado; and father in law: Wayne Clark, Hill City. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, and close friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother: Michael Armbruster; infant twin sibilings: Jacquelon and Jacob Armbruster; and mother in law: Betty Clark.
