Kansas traffic stop leads to prison for drug distribution

Codey Elsasser

BARTON COUNTY – A Kansas man, stopped for a traffic violation, is going to prison on drug charges.

A Barton County District Judge sentenced Codey Deon Elsasser, 32, Great Bend, to 15 months for distribution or possession with intent to distribute marijuana and a separate charge of possession of methamphetamine.

On August 17, 2016, deputies from the Barton County Sheriff’s Office stopped a vehicle near the intersection of 10th and Patton Road in Great Bend for a traffic violation. The driver, Elsasser, was a habitual violator and driving on a revoked driver’s license. During the course of the investigation, a quantity of suspected marijuana and methamphetamine were found in the vehicle.

The Barton County Sheriff’s Office investigated the case. Mellor prosecuted the case for the Barton County Attorney’s Office.

