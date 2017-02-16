RENO COUNTY— One of three people charged in a criminal case involving the attack on a woman in May of 2016 has been bound over for trial

Joshua Bradbury, 35, faces a possible trial for aggravated battery, aggravated burglary and aggravated intimidation of a witness.

Police say Michala Cooprider, 20, is actually the one who entered the home and struck the victim, Lacy Lomax, with a flashlight while she was sleeping.

She was hit as many as six times and had to be hospitalized.

Bradbury’s attorney argued that he never entered the house and never struck anyone, but Judge Joe McCarville found him to be part of the conspiracy. Partly because he is said to have driven Cooprider to the home and gave her the flashlight that apparently belonged to him.

Both Lomax and Cooprider took the stand and testified on what happened. Cooprider was promised

some methamphetamine for committing the attack.

Also on the stand was Hutchinson Police Detective Curtis Black, who told of the investigation that led to the arrest and charges against the three.

Cooprider entered a plea to aggravated burglary in the case while the state dropped a charge of aggravated battery and she was sentenced to just under five years in prison. The third suspect, Joshua Rund, still awaits a hearing in this case.

Bradbury also has other cases pending a jury trial.

He did manage to get his bond lowered from $75,000 to the original $50,000. The bond had been increased because he failed to appear in court, however, he was apparently in jail in McPherson County at the time of the hearing.