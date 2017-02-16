TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Latest on the Kansas Legislature’s debate over balancing the state budget and increasing taxes (all times local):

11:55 a.m.

The Kansas House has approved a bill that would increase personal income taxes to help balance the state budget.

The vote Thursday was 76-48 and sends the measure to the Senate.

The bill would raise more than $1 billion over two years, starting in July. It would abandon core policies championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback.

Supporters had eight votes less than the two-thirds majority of 84 necessary in the GOP-controlled, 125-member House to override a Brownback veto.

The bill’s backers also lost seven votes overnight. The House gave the bill first-round approval Wednesday on an 83-39 vote.

Brownback has said he would not sign the bill because he opposes broad income tax increases like those in the measure.

The Senate expects to debate the bill Friday.

___

10:15 a.m.

Kansas Senate President Susan Wagle says her chamber will move with unusual speed to consider a House bill raising personal income taxes if the House approves it.

Wagle said the Senate already has made plans to debate and take a final vote on the House bill Friday.

The House was taking final action on the bill Thursday after members gave it first-round approval Wednesday on an 83-39 vote.

The bill seeks to balance the state budget through June 2019 by raising more than $1 billion in new revenues between now and then.

The measure would abandon core tax policies championed by Republican Gov. Sam Brownback in 2012 and 2013. He said Wednesday that he would not sign it.

Wagle said she believes the House bill also could pass the Senate.