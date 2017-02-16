Three juveniles damaged a slide in a small Salina community park yesterday evening.

Salina police received a call shortly after 5 p.m. Wednesday regarding three children vandalizing the park located near the corner of Winona and Beach, according to police capt. Paul Forrester. Authorities arrived to find that the three juveniles had allegedly thrown bricks at a plastic side, smashing a hole in it.

The children have been referred to the juvenile court system. Police estimated the damage at $700.