WICHITA – A federal grand jury returned an indictment Wednesday charging a Kansas man who worked at a store catering to runners with stealing more than $250,000 in merchandise, according to U.S. Attorney Tom Beall.

Craig W. Sullivan, 41, Olathe, Kan., is charged with 10 counts of wire fraud and three counts of mail fraud. The indictment alleges the crimes occurred while Sullivan worked for Garry Gribble’s Running Sports, which has five locations in the Kansas City area.

Sullivan oversaw merchandise arriving at the main store in Overland Park. He was responsible for distributing merchandise to the other locations.

The indictment alleges Sullivan stole merchandise — mainly Garmin GPS running watches – and sold them to an individual in California who operated an online business on eBay.

Sullivan shipped the stolen merchandise to California via the U.S. Postal Service and received payment via PayPal. The indictment alleges he received 51 payments totaling about $275,780.