WICHITA (AP) — Immigrants across the country are expected to stay home from school and work on Thursday to show how critical they are to the U.S. economy and way of life.
“A Day Without Immigrants” actions are planned in cities including Kansas City, Wichita, Topeka, Philadelphia, Washington, Boston, Houston, Chicago and New York. The protest gained momentum on social media and by word of mouth.
It comes in response to President Donald Trump, whose administration has pledged to increase the deportation of immigrants living in the country illegally. Trump campaigned on building a wall along the U.S.-Mexico border, and blamed high unemployment on immigration. As president, he’s called for a ban on people from seven Muslim-majority countries from coming into the U.S.
Organizers expect thousands of people to participate or show solidarity with workers.
Comments
Stan says
We should have everyday without immigrants! BUILD THAT WALL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!
Opinionated says
I agree with this – we need to start from scratch – too many Americans without jobs.
E says
Why do we keep grouping legal and illegal together? Immigrants are fine, that’s how we built this country. Illegal immigrants are criminals. Next week we should have a day in for all pedophiles and murderers to stay home to see how these criminals affect our economy also.
Just Saying says
“expect thousands of people to participate”……..equals less than 1%. The media will spin it to show the United Staes was crippled because f this BS protest. Ther is a legal way to become a legal citizen. Use it!