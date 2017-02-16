Emergency crews are working a two vehicle accident at the corner of Cloud and Ohio. The accident happened sometime after 8 p.m. A sport utility vehicle appears to have flipped on its side and slide into a utility pole.
Comments
Ksdad says
Umm, was this the wreck on magnolia just west of I-135?