The Salina Liberty indoor football team held a special press conference Wednesday evening. Head coach Eric Clayton talked about the upcoming season and Jake Lattimer, a defensive end from Iowa State, signed with the team. The coaching staff also addressed schedule changes for the new season. Salina Liberty will play their home/season opener Sunday, March 5 against the Wichita Force. Regular season games have also been moved to 6:35 p.m. to accommodate more fans.

