Salina Police are looking for a shoplifter who backed into three Ace Hardware employees yesterday morning.

According to authorities, a blonde female entered the Ace Hardware on S Broadway around 9 a.m. yesterday morning. She was in the store for approximately an hour, allegedly filling her purse along with a small shopping basket. The suspect then went to check-out, telling Ace employees she needed to get something from her car. She took her purse and attempted to leave the building, setting off a security alarm.

Police capt. Paul Forrester says she then ran to her car where three employees tried to box her in. The employees told police she backed into them before jumping the parking stop and driving away. None of the employees were injured.

Police are still looking for the shoplifter and are reviewing security footage. They described her as a white female, approximately 5’4 with blonde hair. She fled in a white car police believe to be a Chevy Impala.