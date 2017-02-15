Jack F. Rolph, 73, Delphos, died Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis. Jack was born February 12, 1944 in Concordia to Edward Maxwell and Maurine (Arheart) Rolph.
He was a lifelong farmer and he drove a school bus for North Ottawa County USD 239 for 15 years.
Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Neal.
Survivors include his wife, DeeAnn of the home; daughter, Marci Maschino and husband, Brian of Wichita; two grandchildren, Sarah and Nicholas; brother, Richard and wife Thana of Austin, TX; sister, Jolene Aldridge of Delphos; and sister-in-law, Janice Rolph Graham and husband Denny of Bennington.
Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, February 17 at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. Burial will be in the Delphos Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home and the family will not be present. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Delphos Library.
James Michael Elliott, 60, of Bethany Home in Lindsborg, formerly of Salina, passed away Monday, February 13, 2017. He was born August 10, 1956 in Kittery, Maine to Glen Lee Elliott, Sr., and Betty Joan (Crown) Elliott.
He had a Master’s Degree in nutrition, biology, kinesiology and studied in the Bible.
James had worked as a registered dietician for the Citrus Memorial Hospital in Florida.
As stated by his father; “James was a humble person. He gave everything he possibly could to help others in need. He was a kind soul! A godly soul, inside and out!” James even paid for a year of college tuition for his sister JoAnne and her husband Michael when they lived in Nebraska.
James was an active member of the Church of Christ.
He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Joan Elliot; and his sister, Marlene Joanne Caldwell.
Survivors include his father; Glen Lee Elliott, Sr. two brothers, Glen Lee Elliott, Jr. and wife Colleen of Greenbrier, Arkansas, and Daniel Elliott and wife Janet of Cypress, TX, four sisters, Glenda Fischer and husband Larry of Topeka, Ks., Leisa Elliott of Phoenix, Arizona, JoAnne Farrar and husband Michael of Edmond, Oklahoma and Pamela Turner and husband Mark of Salina, KS, and a brother-in-law; Troy Caldwell of Bennington, Kansas. James was a great uncle who loved all of his nieces and nephews very much!
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 1:00-7:00pm with the family from 5:00-7:00pm at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina.
Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Salina Church of Christ, 1646 N. Ninth St., Salina. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Salina.
Memorials may be made to Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Research or Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.
Justin is survived by his wife, Chasni; parents, Edd and Harvetta Gifford; sons, Collin Gifford, Colan Macias; brothers, Jay (Wendy) Gifford, Josh Gifford; nephews, Jalen, Jace; nieces, Kylie, Kali; in-laws, Ed Bethea and Bennie Wiley-Bethea.
In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Collin Gifford College Fund, in care of First Assembly of God Church, 2301 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, 67801.
Barry is survived by: his five sons, Tracy (Pam), Brian, Joe, Kelly (Bonnie) and Craig (Tori); brother, Joe (Charlene); grandchildren, Shannon, Matthew, Kurtis, Jessy, Skyler, Kelsey, Alexander, Mackenzie, Kasey, Skylar, Caleb and Taylor; and nine great-grandchildren.
Barry was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Virginia. Together again.
Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, with family greeting friends from 5-7, at Ryan Mortuary, 137 N. Eighth St., Salina. Funeral services will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Ryan Mortuary.
The family asks in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Breast Cancer Awareness.
Larry Dean Strong, 78, of Salina and formerly of Horton, died Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017, from multiple health issues. Larry was born May 7, 1938, in Kansas City, Mo., to John and Mabel Minier Strong and was raised in Highland.
He married Deborah Merritt in Los Angeles in 1972. After retiring in Horton, Larry moved to Salina in 2007.
Survivors include: wife, Deborah; daughter, Deana McMillan (Travis), of Wichita; five grandchildren, Aaron, Sophia, Logan, Gabriel and Ashlee; twin sister, Linda Streets (Richard), of Slidell, La.; and sister-in-law, Roberta Strong, of Arlington Heights, Ill.
A Celebration of Life will be at 1:30 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17, at Trinity United Methodist Church, Salina, where the family will greet friends following the service. Interment will be at 2 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, in Highland.
Memorials: Helping Hands Fund, Salina Rescue Mission or Women Helping Women, in care of Ryan Mortuary, Salina.
Myrtle Mai Falk, 57, of Salina, passed away February 14, 2017 at The Good Shepherd Hospice House in Manhattan, KS from advanced breast cancer. She was born May 15, 1959, in Manhattan, KS to Claude Causey and Anna Ruth (Amos) Causey. Myrt married Galen Falk in Manhattan in 1986.
Myrt had a true passion for both education and helping children which was exemplified over the many years she served in public and private schools, fostered children and adopted. She was an active servant in the church and community.
Myrt is survived by: her husband, Galen; her children, Laura, Dan, Kati, Rebecca, Adrian, Alcy, and Jose; sisters, Kitty, Claudia, Irene, and Elsa; brothers, Michael and Glenn.
Services: 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Feb. 18, at First Covenant Church, Life Center, Salina. Memorial donations may be made to Kansas Children’s Service League or www.youcaring.com/myrtfalk.
Dwight – Christine Phillips Tyson passed away at Morris County Hospital on February 8, 2017, at the age of 87.
She was born November 29, 1929, in Harrodsburg, Kentucky. She was the seventh of eight children born to Lewis Cemple Phillips and Fannie Rosser Noel Phillips. She graduated from Harrodsburg High School in 1947 and married Kenneth Lee Cooper later that same year. Christine and Kenneth had five children, Jerry Lee, Betty Jean, Karen Lee, Susan Noel, and Kenneth Lee. Christine’s husband died in 1963. She remarried Orville Tyson of Waverly Kansas in 1968. He died in February 2007.
Christine was a loving mother, grandmother, and great-grand mother. She took up oil painting in her sixties, showing some real talent with landscapes. She shared her love of music, ranging from opera, classical to the Beatles and Polka.
Christine was preceded in death by her parents, five of her siblings, and her oldest children, Jerry Cooper and Betty Rehl. She is survived by her sisters Fran Curtis, of Tennessee, and Betty Caswell of Lexington, Kentucky; her children, Karen Tiffany of Waverly, KS; Susan (Jerry) Mulryan of Dwight, KS, and Kenneth (Connie) Cooper of Lipan, TX; as well as 10 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.
A visitation for family and friends will be held from 2:00 – 4:00pm, Sunday, February 19, 2017, at Zeiner Funeral Home in Council Grove.
Funeral services will be held at 10:00am, Monday, February 20th, at St. Isidore’s Catholic Student Center, 711 Denison Avenue, Manhattan, KS 66502. Interment will be at 2:00pm, at Waverly Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to Prairie Heights Elementary School or charity of choice, sent in care of Zeiner Funeral Home, PO Box 273, Council Grove, KS 66846.
Arleen Hartner, 93 years died February 14, 2017 at in , KS. She was born on May 8, 1923 in Washington County, Kansas. The daughter of Carl and Christine (Stigge) Rodick. Arleen married Jack Neef in 1944, he preceded her in death in 1979. She then married Harold Hartner on December 6, 1982. Arleen worked at Peoples National Bank in Clay Center and at First National Bank in Manhattan. She was a member of the First Presbyterian Church where she served as deacon and secretary for the Sunday school classes. She was also preceded in death by sisters, Mabel Rodick, Florence Kruse and Esther Reichers-Thompson; brothers, Paul Rodick, Lowell Rodick and Kenneth Rodick; and step-daughter, Ethel Rose Ericksen
Survivors:
Husband, Harold Hartner, Clay Center, KS
Daughter: Judy and husband Robert Krause, Manhattan, KS
Brother: Norman Rodick
Sister: Juanita Cassity
3 Grandsons, Mike, Jay and Ryan; 5 Great-grandchildren, 13 Step-grandchildren, 33 Step-Great-grandchildren and
12 Step-Great-Great-grandchildren
Step-daughter: Beverly and husband Norval Ralstin, Mullinville, KS
Step-daughter: Darlene and husband Harry Strader, Topeka, KS
Step-Son: Forrest and wife LaVonne Hartner, Clay Center, KS
Step-son in law: Milton Ericksen, Springfield, VA
Funeral Services: Saturday, February 18, 2017 at 11:00AM at the First Presbyterian Church in Clay Center, KS
Minister: Rev. Scott Lingle
Burial: Greenwood Cemetery, Clay Center, KS
Visitation: Friday, February 17, 2017 from 3-8 PM at Neill-Schwensen-Rook Funeral Home
Memorials: Kansas Mennonite Disaster Fund, Presbyterian Manor or Marimac Sunday School Class c/o the funeral home
Roger L. Pollard passed away Saturday, February 11, 2017 at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas at the age of 70. He was born on February 24, 1946 to Charles R. and Wilma (Dixon) Pollard at their home in Coffeyville, Kansas. He graduated from Baxter Springs High School with the Class of 1964. He played 1 year of basketball for Coffeyville Community Junior College. He was drafted into the US Army in 1966 and earned the rank of Sergeant E-5 after only 18 months. Most of his service was spent at Ft. Polk, Louisiana. After the Army he returned to Labette Community College and Pittsburg State University receiving his bachelor and master’s degrees in accounting and business administration in 1973.
On November 1, 1968 he was united in marriage to Georgia Lacen in Parsons, Kansas. They built a home north of Bartlett where Roger enjoyed gardening and working in his rock shop for 40 years. They were blessed with a daughter, Stacy, and enjoyed 48 years of marriage.
While in college, Roger worked for the Kansas Army Ammunitions Plant. He worked briefly as an accountant in Parsons before going to work for the MKT Railroad. He retired as a conductor from the Union Pacific Railroad. He was an avid sports fan, especially of KU Basketball. In addition, he was the quintessential rock hound. A regular attender of the huge Tucson Gem and Mineral Show, he would find unique rocks from around the world which he enjoyed cutting, polishing, wire wrapping and selling at the many rock shows he attended across the country. He was a member of the Joplin Gem and Mineral Club. But the greatest love of his life was his family. Last June he moved to Hays, Kansas in order to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren.
Roger is survived by his wife Georgia Pollard of Hays; daughter Stacy Ruder and husband Justin of rural WaKeeney; brother Rodney Pollard and wife Shelia of Branson, MO; two grandchildren, Easton and Mesa Ruder, with a third one on the way; and his dog Scooter.
He was preceded in death by his parents Charles and Wilma Pollard, and brother, Ronnie Pollard.
Roger was a hardworking man who was fun loving and adventurous at heart. He taught us daily to embrace life and live it on our own terms, cherish our time with those we love, and never take anyone or anything for granite, or granted, for that matter. He will be greatly missed, and we will cherish his memory in our hearts forever.
A private family service will take place at the Kansas Veterans’ Cemetery in WaKeeney at a later date. There will be no visitation. The family kindly requests, in lieu of flowers, memorials be given to a charity of the donor’s choice or the Labette Baptist Church Building Fund, and may be sent in care of Plumer-Overlease Funeral Home, 723 N 1st Street, Stockton, KS 67669. Words of comfort may be sent to the family at www.plumeroverlease.com
