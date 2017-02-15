Jack F. Rolph, 73, Delphos, died Tuesday, February 14, 2017 at the Ottawa County Health Center, Minneapolis. Jack was born February 12, 1944 in Concordia to Edward Maxwell and Maurine (Arheart) Rolph.

He was a lifelong farmer and he drove a school bus for North Ottawa County USD 239 for 15 years.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Neal.

Survivors include his wife, DeeAnn of the home; daughter, Marci Maschino and husband, Brian of Wichita; two grandchildren, Sarah and Nicholas; brother, Richard and wife Thana of Austin, TX; sister, Jolene Aldridge of Delphos; and sister-in-law, Janice Rolph Graham and husband Denny of Bennington.

Funeral services will be at 2:00 P.M., Friday, February 17 at Wilson Family Funeral Home, Minneapolis. Burial will be in the Delphos Cemetery. Visitation will be from 2:00 to 7:00 P.M. Thursday at the funeral home and the family will not be present. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Delphos Library.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

James Michael Elliott, 60, of Bethany Home in Lindsborg, formerly of Salina, passed away Monday, February 13, 2017. He was born August 10, 1956 in Kittery, Maine to Glen Lee Elliott, Sr., and Betty Joan (Crown) Elliott.

He had a Master’s Degree in nutrition, biology, kinesiology and studied in the Bible.

James had worked as a registered dietician for the Citrus Memorial Hospital in Florida.

As stated by his father; “James was a humble person. He gave everything he possibly could to help others in need. He was a kind soul! A godly soul, inside and out!” James even paid for a year of college tuition for his sister JoAnne and her husband Michael when they lived in Nebraska.

James was an active member of the Church of Christ.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Betty Joan Elliot; and his sister, Marlene Joanne Caldwell.

Survivors include his father; Glen Lee Elliott, Sr. two brothers, Glen Lee Elliott, Jr. and wife Colleen of Greenbrier, Arkansas, and Daniel Elliott and wife Janet of Cypress, TX, four sisters, Glenda Fischer and husband Larry of Topeka, Ks., Leisa Elliott of Phoenix, Arizona, JoAnne Farrar and husband Michael of Edmond, Oklahoma and Pamela Turner and husband Mark of Salina, KS, and a brother-in-law; Troy Caldwell of Bennington, Kansas. James was a great uncle who loved all of his nieces and nephews very much!

Visitation will be on Thursday, February 16, 2017 from 1:00-7:00pm with the family from 5:00-7:00pm at Roselawn Heights Memorial Chapel, 1920 East Crawford, Salina.

Funeral services will be held at 1:00pm Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Salina Church of Christ, 1646 N. Ninth St., Salina. Burial will follow at Roselawn Memorial Park, Salina.

Memorials may be made to Michael J. Fox Parkinson’s Research or Alzheimer’s and Dementia Research in care of Roselawn Mortuary, PO Box 2322, Salina, 67402.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////

Justin “JG” Gifford, 43, of Wichita, Kansas passed away Sunday, February 12, 2017. He had a kind spirit and a heart of gold that will always be remembered. If you were ever in the room with Justin there were no “strangers.” He knew everybody and everybody knew him. Being around Justin you were either laughing at his hilarious jokes or stories of things he had done in his life-time. JG always made sure you felt welcome and always made sure you had a smile on your face. One of his favorite names to introduce himself as was “Vanilla Thunder”. There will never be another person like Justin, he will be greatly missed by his family and friends. Justin is survived by his wife, Chasni; parents, Edd and Harvetta Gifford; sons, Collin Gifford, Colan Macias; brothers, Jay (Wendy) Gifford, Josh Gifford; nephews, Jalen, Jace; nieces, Kylie, Kali; in-laws, Ed Bethea and Bennie Wiley-Bethea. In lieu of flowers, a memorial has been established with the Collin Gifford College Fund, in care of First Assembly of God Church, 2301 N. 14th Ave., Dodge City, 67801.

////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////////