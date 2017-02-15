Karen E. Maholland, 55, of Salina, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. She was born August 8, 1961, in Syracuse, N.Y., to her birth father, Richard, and Kathryne (Bartlett) VanRiper. In 1980, she married Randy Maholland.
Karen worked as a CNA for the hospital and area nursing homes and was a member of Eagles Lodge.
She is survived by: her husband, Randy; her father, Bill Harrington; daughters, Sheena Campbell (Wesley) and Tiffany Maholland (significant other, Brad Sparks); son, Neil Maholland (Megan Snook); brothers, Jamie VanRiper, Rick VanRiper, Gary Harrington and Billy Harrington; sister, Kala Miranda; and grandchildren, Chase Campbell, Tiffani Campbell, Avery Campbell, Ashlyn Maholland, Ayden Maholland, Liam Reyna, Jaxson Nettleton and Lilly Sparks.
Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, with the family receiving friends throughout, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.
Funeral services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the mortuary. Burial: Milo Cemetery, Barnard.
The family suggests memorials to the I.O.O.F Relief Fund No. 28 or Tammy Walker Cancer Center.
February 13, 2017
Marly was raised in Concordia, Kansas. She graduated from Belleville High School, and attended Cloud County Community College. She worked for Clifton Agriculture Service and Ryan and Mullin Law Office. Marly was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.
Survivors:
Husband: Randy Jackson, Clifton, KS
Daughter: Keyna and husband Russ Steinbrock of Clifton, KS
Daughter: Alisha and husband A.J. Goeckel of Clifton, KS
Son: Christian Jackson of Kansas City, MO
Brothers: Pat Desilet, and Mike Desilet
Sisters: Susie Brock, Marianne Collins, Denise Desilet, Debra Teeselink, and Becky Ballard
5 Grandchildren: Drake Steinbrock, Ella Steinbrock, Lilly Steinbrock, Aekley Goeckel, and Agnes Goeckel
Funeral Services: February 18, 2017, 10:30 AM at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clifton
Minister: Father Steve Heina
Visitation: February 17, 2017 from 6-7 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church
Memorials: Marly Jackson Memorial Fund
Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com
Betty June Miller, 92, of the Madrid Home and formerly of Sterling, Kansas died on February 11, 2017 at the Madrid Home in Madrid, Iowa. Graveside services were held on Wednesday, February 15 at 1pm at Sterling Community Cemetery in Sterling, Kansas. Betty was born on September 18, 1924 in McPherson, Kansas to Clyde and Mae (Murphy) Arnold. She owned and operated her own beauty shop in Sterling for many years. Betty was a member of the Methodist Church and the Eastern Star. She enjoyed playing Bingo. After suffering a stroke, she moved to Slater, Iowa in 2012 and then in 2013 to the Madrid Home. Betty is survived by her sons, David Farris of Sterling, Kansas and Irvin Miller of Colorado Springs, CO.; three daughters, Barbara White of Slater, Iowa; Bobbie Burns of Newton, Kansas and Mary Piper of Bonner Springs, Kansas. Betty had twelve grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Mae Arnold; her two husbands, Leslie Farris and William Miller, a brother, Kenneth Arnold, and two sisters, Sherrill Neeley and Wilma Breeden. If you wish to send money to honor Betty, you may contribute to her memorial fund at the Madrid Home, 613 W North Street, in Madrid, Iowa 50156. Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling is in charge of arrangements.
Olive E. Havel, daughter of Joe and Stella (Zacek) Beneda was born May 22, 1920 at rural Wayne, Kansas and passed away on February 13, 2017 at Republic County Hospital, Belleville, Kansas at the age of 96 years, 8 months and 22 days.
Olive grew up on the family farm near Wayne, Kansas. She attended Stoney Point Country School and Agenda High School. She was united in marriage to
Leon E. Havel on April 8, 1942 and to this union two sons were born, Marlin Lee and Erwin Dale.
Olive and Leon lived on the family farm west of Cuba, Kansas for 44 years. In 1986 they moved to Belleville. She was a farm wife and homemaker. She was a cook for Kravemore 81 Café for many years until it closed and then was employed at Republic County Hospital as a cook until she retired at the age of 91.
She had a special love for her farm animals which they all had a name. The joys of her life were her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, great great grandchildren, KU and KSU football and basketball, polka music and Czech food.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Stella Beneda, husband, Leon E. Havel in 1990, great granddaughter, Jessica Wagner, two brothers, Ernest J. Beneda, Frank C. Beneda and one sister, Helen Makalous, two sister- in- laws, Viola Beneda, Juanita Beneda, one brother- in- law, Lawrence Makalous.
She is survived by two sons, Marlin (Charlotte) Havel of Belleville, KS, Erwin (Carol) Havel of Hutchinson, KS, five granddaughters, Janell Hadachek of Morganville, KS, Shari (Scott) Barnhart of Hutchinson, KS, Kristy (Dwayne) Cagle of Paris, TX, Tricia (Jason) Wagoner of Concordia, KS, Cathy Havel of Wichita, KS, seven great grandchildren, Erica (Brett) Wilkinson of Manhattan, KS, Kylee (Tim) Kuhns of Ft Worth, TX, Kori (Nick) Mitchell of Otis, KS, Gary Hadachek of Manhattan, KS, Brailey Moeder of Hutchinson, KS, Kenneth Barnhart of Hutchinson, KS, Theron Wagoner of Concordia, KS, step great grandson, Stephen Cagle of Sebring, FL, two great great granddaughters, Sophia and Scarlette Mitchell of Otis, KS, nieces and nephew, other relatives and many friends.
Funeral services will be held Ten Thirty AM, Saturday, February 18, 2017, Bachelor-Surber Memorial Chapel, Belleville, KS, conducted by, Rev. Mark McGregor.
Interment will be in National Bohemian (Kopsa) Cemetery, rural Cuba, Kansas.
Memorials may be given to Family’s Choice
Friends may call on Friday , February 17, 2017 from 9 AM to 8 PM at Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS, where the family will receive friends from 5 PM to 7 PM Friday.
Online condolences and information at www.bachelor-surber.com
Bachelor-Surber Funeral Home, Belleville, KS in charge of arrangements.
