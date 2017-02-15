Karen E. Maholland, 55, of Salina, passed away Saturday, Feb. 11, 2017. She was born August 8, 1961, in Syracuse, N.Y., to her birth father, Richard, and Kathryne (Bartlett) VanRiper. In 1980, she married Randy Maholland.

Karen worked as a CNA for the hospital and area nursing homes and was a member of Eagles Lodge.

She is survived by: her husband, Randy; her father, Bill Harrington; daughters, Sheena Campbell (Wesley) and Tiffany Maholland (significant other, Brad Sparks); son, Neil Maholland (Megan Snook); brothers, Jamie VanRiper, Rick VanRiper, Gary Harrington and Billy Harrington; sister, Kala Miranda; and grandchildren, Chase Campbell, Tiffani Campbell, Avery Campbell, Ashlyn Maholland, Ayden Maholland, Liam Reyna, Jaxson Nettleton and Lilly Sparks.

Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, with the family receiving friends throughout, at Ryan Mortuary, Salina.

Funeral services: 11 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 16, at the mortuary. Burial: Milo Cemetery, Barnard.

The family suggests memorials to the I.O.O.F Relief Fund No. 28 or Tammy Walker Cancer Center.

Marly Jackson

February 13, 2017

Marly was raised in Concordia, Kansas. She graduated from Belleville High School, and attended Cloud County Community College. She worked for Clifton Agriculture Service and Ryan and Mullin Law Office. Marly was a member of the St. Mary’s Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her parents and a sister.

Survivors:

Husband: Randy Jackson, Clifton, KS

Daughter: Keyna and husband Russ Steinbrock of Clifton, KS

Daughter: Alisha and husband A.J. Goeckel of Clifton, KS

Son: Christian Jackson of Kansas City, MO

Brothers: Pat Desilet, and Mike Desilet

Sisters: Susie Brock, Marianne Collins, Denise Desilet, Debra Teeselink, and Becky Ballard

5 Grandchildren: Drake Steinbrock, Ella Steinbrock, Lilly Steinbrock, Aekley Goeckel, and Agnes Goeckel

Funeral Services: February 18, 2017, 10:30 AM at the St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Clifton

Minister: Father Steve Heina

Visitation: February 17, 2017 from 6-7 PM with Rosary at 7:00 PM at St. Mary’s Catholic Church

Memorials: Marly Jackson Memorial Fund

Online condolences may be made at www.nsrfh.com

Betty June Miller, 92, of the Madrid Home and formerly of Sterling, Kansas died on February 11, 2017 at the Madrid Home in Madrid, Iowa. Graveside services were held on Wednesday, February 15 at 1pm at Sterling Community Cemetery in Sterling, Kansas. Betty was born on September 18, 1924 in McPherson, Kansas to Clyde and Mae (Murphy) Arnold. She owned and operated her own beauty shop in Sterling for many years. Betty was a member of the Methodist Church and the Eastern Star. She enjoyed playing Bingo. After suffering a stroke, she moved to Slater, Iowa in 2012 and then in 2013 to the Madrid Home. Betty is survived by her sons, David Farris of Sterling, Kansas and Irvin Miller of Colorado Springs, CO.; three daughters, Barbara White of Slater, Iowa; Bobbie Burns of Newton, Kansas and Mary Piper of Bonner Springs, Kansas. Betty had twelve grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Clyde and Mae Arnold; her two husbands, Leslie Farris and William Miller, a brother, Kenneth Arnold, and two sisters, Sherrill Neeley and Wilma Breeden. If you wish to send money to honor Betty, you may contribute to her memorial fund at the Madrid Home, 613 W North Street, in Madrid, Iowa 50156. Birzer Funeral Home, Sterling is in charge of arrangements.

