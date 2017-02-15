Press Release

OVERLAND PARK, Kan. – Kansas senior Frank Mason III has been named one of 10 finalists for the 2016-17 Senior CLASS Award in collegiate basketball, it was announced Wednesday.

An acronym for Celebrating Loyalty and Achievement for Staying in School, the Senior CLASS Award focuses on the total student-athlete and encourages students to use their athletic platforms to make a positive impact as leaders in their communities.

To be eligible for the award, student-athletes must be classified as NCAA Division I seniors and have notable achievements in four areas of excellence: community, classroom, character and competition.

The 10 finalists were chosen by national media from the list of 30 men’s candidates announced in January. Nationwide fan voting begins immediately to help select the winner, and fans are encouraged to submit votes online at the Senior CLASS Award website through March 20. Fans will be able to vote daily and their votes will be combined with those of the media and Division I head coaches to determine the winners. The Senior CLASS Award recipients will be announced during the 2017 NCAA Men’s Final Four.

Historically, Kansas’ Wayne Simien won the Senior CLASS Award in 2005. KU’s Perry Ellis was named second team by the organization last season. Other KU Senior CLASS Award honorees include Nick Collison and Kirk Hinrich (both first team in 2003) and Tyrel Reed (first team in 2011).

For more information on each of the finalists and to vote online, visit seniorCLASSaward.com.

2016-17 Senior CLASS Award Men’s Basketball Finalists

FRANK MASON III, KANSAS

Jaron Blossomgame, Clemson

Evan Bradds, Belmont

Josh Hart, Villanova

Josh Hawkinson, Washington State

Nigel Hayes, Wisconsin

Amile Jefferson, Duke

Peter Jok, Iowa

Przemek Karnowski, Gonzaga

Tim Kempton, Lehigh