MONTGOMERY COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI), the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office, and the Caney Police Department announced an arrest was made in connection with a murder which occurred in Caney, Kansas.

Following the KBI’s investigation, Stevan Ranes, 17, from Caney, was arrested on Tuesday, Feb. 14, for the alleged murder of Brock Sanders, 25, of Caney. Ranes was arrested for first-degree murder and was booked into the Southeast Kansas Juvenile Detention Center.

Sanders was last seen leaving his home on the evening of Wednesday, Feb. 8. His family reported him missing to the Caney Police Department on Feb. 11. On Monday Feb. 13, the Caney Police Department asked the KBI for assistance investigating what authorities believed were suspicious circumstances.

This investigation is ongoing and will be turned over to Montgomery County Attorney when completed. No further details will be released at this time.