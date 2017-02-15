Press Release

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas football has set its date for the annual spring game which will be held on Saturday, April 15 in Memorial Stadium, with kickoff slated for 1 p.m.

Head coach David Beaty and the Jayhawks will open up spring practice in mid-March and the schedule includes the 1 p.m., game on Saturday, April 15. The Jayhawks will spread out their spring practice dates over a five-week period spanning time in both March and April.

Per NCAA rules, KU will hold 15 practices during the spring season. As a safety precaution, in two of the practice sessions players will be limited to helmets only. Additionally, in a third session players are only allowed to dress out in helmets and shoulder pads, as they are required to go through an acclimatization period. The remaining 12 practice sessions, players are able to wear full pads and participate in live contact drills for a portion of practice.

Other spring dates announced are: Kansas Football Coaches Clinic (Friday/Saturday, Feb. 17-18) and the fifth-annual Train Like a Jayhawk Kid’s Clinic (Saturday, April 15). For information on the Kansas Football Coaches Clinic please visit KUAthletics.com. More information on the Train Like a Jayhawk Kid’s Clinic and all of the events surrounding the annual spring game, including times, locations and parking information, will be provided at a later date.

