A traffic stop turned into a high-speed chase Tuesday morning. According to a press release from the Saline County Sheriff’s Office, the suspect took law enforcement through several miles of rural Saline County before he was arrested after his vehicle became disabled.

In the press release, Sheriff Roger Soldan says a deputy attempted to pull over a 2000 Mazda 626 that was traveling at a high rate of speed down north Ohio shortly after 9:20 a.m. this morning. The driver then “led the officer on a pursuit that covered several miles of rural road in Northern Saline County before leaving the roadway and driving through fields in the area of Gerard and Elm Creek Roads.”

The suspect reached speeds in excess of 100-miles-per-hour. The vehicle became disabled near the 6000 Block of N Thompson, where police arrested Dominick Paul Ayres, 18, of Minneapolis. Ayres was booked into the Saline County Jail for felony flee and elude.

According to sheriff Soldan, there was some damage to the undercarriage of a patrol car.