A minor traffic infraction led to a high-speed chase and the arrest of Camron Don Glover late last night. Glover, 21, was on Salina’s most wanted for multiple drug charges, felony flee and elude and violating a protection from abuse order.

The chase started in the 300 block of N Broadway just before midnight last night. Police capt. Paul Forrester says the pursuing officer recognized Glover as she was attempting to pull him over for a minor traffic infraction.

Speeds reached up to 90 miles-per-hour before Glover ditched his vehicle on S Kansas and attempted to flee on foot. According to Forrester, the Kansas Highway Patrol assisted in the pursuit, bringing in a K-9 unit.

The K-9 unit tracked Glover to a residence, where he was picked up and booked for flee or attempt to elude by engaging in reckless driving, driving without a valid license, possession of an opiate and four counts of probation violation.