All of our dogs and cats are spayed and neutered, microchipped, wormed and fully vaccinated prior to being placed up for adoption.

For the most up-to-date availability of our pets, please check the Salina Animal Shelter website. Salina Post does not guarantee availability of any pet.

All pets are spayed and neutered.

Salina Animal Shelter uses our best guesstimate for the ages of our shelter pets.

Evie is a one-year-old domestic shorthair/mix. She is a large black and orange female and has been at the shelter since January 1.

Luna arrived at the shelter on February 13. She is a medium sized Shiba Inu. Luna is three-years-old.

Ginger is a small Australian shepherd/ retriever, labrador. She is one-year-old and has been at the shelter since February 7.

