Kansas man jailed on $130K bond for violent home attack

RENO COUNTY – A Kansas  man is jailed on a bond of $130,500 for a weekend domestic incident in Reno County.

William Woodmansee, 23, is accused of battering, threatening and holding the victim against her will with a knife.

He faces possible charges of aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, possession of methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia in what police say is a domestic case

The abuse according to statements made in court started Saturday night and continued Sunday at a home in Hutchinson.

The woman managed to get away from the suspect and made it to another residence. She was taken to Hutchinson Regional Medical Center for treatment of injuries.

During the investigation, police found a pipe with suspected methamphetamine inside.

In court, he all but admitted to the drugs, but denied the abuse.

He’s to be back in court on Feb. 21, for the formal reading of any charges.

