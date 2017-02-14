University of Kansas Athletics

LAWRENCE, Kan. – Kansas basketball mounted a miraculous 14-point comeback with 2:58 remaining in regulation to force overtime against No. 9 West Virginia and eventually defeat the ninth-ranked Mountaineers, 84-80, on Monday night in front of a record-breaking Allen Fieldhouse crowd.

“We can talk about all the things that we did poorly, but one thing about it – they played every possession until the end,” Kansas head coach Bill Self said. “That was a remarkable game. They outplayed us for 38 minutes, but we were so good in the last two minutes. With a make-shift lineup out there and with everybody fouling out, and somehow the guys just hung in there.”

The win will go down as one for the ages for Coach Self and the Guinness World Records organization, which officially deemed Monday’s crowd as the loudest crowd roar at an indoor sporting event at 130.4 decibels.

Landen Lucas

Landen Lucas’ put-back dunk helped KU recover from a 14-point deficit in under three minutes.

“I think it is the most remarkable win I have ever been a part of,” Self boasted. “We have had some great ones here, but we have never come from 14 down with two-and-a-half left against the ninth-ranked team in the country. We had no chance to win this game without our crowd. Those ones that left a little bit early missed a helluva finish.”

National Player of the Year front-runner Frank Mason III led the Jayhawks with 24 points and junior guard Devonte’ Graham made a pair of 3-pointers in the overtime period to help lift the Jayhawks past the Mountaineers. Coming off a Big 12 Player of the Week honor on Monday, freshman guard Josh Jackson notched his fifth double-double in the last five games with 14 points and 11 rebounds with five steals.

Despite being held to a season-low 34.4 percent shooting, the Jayhawks limited its turnovers against “Press” Virginia to 15, while forcing 21 WVU turnovers down the stretch.

Kansas (23-3, 11-2 Big 12) improves its lead in the Big 12 Conference standings to two games after Texas Tech upset second-place and fourth-ranked Baylor on Monday night. The Jayhawks improve to 4-0 against AP top-10 team this season and 33-18 against such opponents during the Coach Self era.

KU exacted redemption on Monday after losing to West Virginia (20-6, 8-5) in Morgantown on Jan. 24, which snapped a then-18-game winning streak. The Jayhawks also avoid losing at home in back-to-back games for the first time since the 1988-89 season after the nation’s longest home-court winning streak came to an end on Feb. 4 against Iowa State.

With Mason battling the flu last week and Kansas managing the quick turnaround of a road trip from Lubbock on Saturday into an ESPN Big Monday game just hours later – the pace seemed too fast for the Jayhawks early on as West Virginia took a 10-0 lead.

Kansas would recover from its double-digit deficit in the first half with the help of sophomore guard Lagerald Vick, who came off the bench to score 10 first-half points, including two 3-pointers, to aid KU’s brief comeback.

The Mountaineers would end the opening half on an 8-0 run to go into halftime with a 39-32 lead.

In the second half, Kansas showed signs of life as Graham connected on an alley-oop to Jackson early in the second half.

But KU’s shooting woes spilled over into most of the second half. Before KU’s rapid comeback with three minutes remaining in regulation, the Jayhawks began the second half shooting 16 percent (3-for-18) from the field.

WVU’s Tarik Phillip made a layup with 2:58 remaining to give the Mountaineers a 64-50 seemingly safe advantage over the Jayhawks.

Two free throws by Mason began to swing momentum for Kansas. KU was down by 12 points with two and-a-half minutes remaining when Vick passed it to Mason at the top of the key. Mason pump-faked and elevated to make a 3-pointer which brought KU within nine points with 2:18 remaining.

After a KU foul and WVU missed two free throws, Graham came down the court and drained another 3-pointer to cut KU’s deficit to six points, 64-58, and breathe life back into the Jayhawk faithful who remained in their seats. Mason negated two West Virginia free throws with a quick coast-to-coast drive in just five ticks of the clock for a 66-60 Mountaineers advantage with 1:33 remaining.

WVU made 1-of-2 free throws in the bonus, followed by Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk being called for an offensive foul – his fifth foul of the night – on KU’s next possession. KU’s chances were looking bleak, down 67-60 with 1:15 remaining.

But senior center Landen Lucas, who finished with 13 rebounds, stole WVU’s ensuing inbounds play and passed it to Mason, who quickly drew a foul on a layup. Mason made both free throws to bring KU within five, 67-62.

Kansas and WVU traded a pair of free throws, for a 69-64 score with 52 seconds remaining.

Lucas came up with another huge steal in full-court press, and again he dished it to a driving Mason. Mason missed the contested layup, but Lucas was there with a follow-up dunk, which cut KU’s deficit to three, 69-66, with 44 seconds remaining.

Kansas had no option but to foul WVU and send Esa Ahmad to the free throw line, who made both for a five-point WVU lead, 70-66.

Graham responded by sinking a 3-pointer with 33.1 seconds remaining.

KU’s full-court press forced WVU’s fourth turnover in the final two minutes of regulation on an errant pass that went out of bounds.

Mason was fouled on the floor on KU’s next offensive possession, and went to the free throw line for a 1-and-1 opportunity. The senior leader, with ice in the veins, made both to tie contest and complete the miraculous 14-point comeback in under three minutes.

West Virginia’s Phillip missed a last-second 3-pointer to ensure an overtime period.

KU’s third overtime game of the season started with Mason finding Graham in the corner for a 3-pointer, which put Kansas on top, 74-71, for the first time since the 1:27 mark of the first half.

Kansas started OT with an 8-0 run as a Jackson steal and fast-break layup, followed by another Graham 3-pointer gave Kansas a 79-71 lead at the 2:14 mark of extra time.

WVU’s first points of the overtime period came after four minutes had expired.

Mason made 2-of-2 free throws to give Kansas an 82-75 lead with 21 seconds remaining. WVU’s Teyvon Myers made a 3-pointer on the ensuing possession. The Mountaineers quickly fouled Lucas on the in-bounds play, and he proceeded to miss both free throws. But WVU’s Nathan Adrian fumbled the defensive rebound off of Lucas’ miss out of bounds to give the ball back to KU.

Mason went to the free throw line with 7.5 seconds remaining and made two free throws in the bonus to give Kansas a 84-80 lead before the final buzzer sounded.

UP NEXT

Kansas will play at Baylor on Saturday, Feb. 18 at noon on CBS and returns home to host TCU on Wednesday, Feb. 22, at 6 p.m. on ESPN2. KU will then play at Texas on Saturday, Feb. 25, and host Oklahoma for Senior Night on ESPN Big Monday, Feb. 27 at 8 p.m.