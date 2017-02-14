The Salina Post

Goal met in fundraising for KU-Salina medical building

The former Bank of America building at 138 N. Santa Fe-new home of the KU School of Medicine-Salina Campus (Photo: Google Maps)

SALINA, Kan. (AP) — Leaders of a fundraising campaign say they have reached their goal for establishing a new home for the University of Kansas School of Medicine-Salina.

A news release from Tom Martin, executive director of the Salina Regional Health Foundation says the group has raised more than $7.6 million. Its original goal was just over $7.5 million.

The campaign total includes a $2 million gift from the Dane G. Hansen Foundation in Logan.

The new center will be in a former bank building in downtown Salina. Demolition work started last fall and new construction is expected to begin soon.

The building is expected to open in June 2018.

The Kansas-Salina campus welcomed its first class in July 2011.

