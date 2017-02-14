Raised in northern Michigan and based in Los Angeles, the Michigan Rattlers stopped by the Stiefel Theatre on their way to Denver. With Graham Young on guitar and Adam Reed on the upright bass, the Rattlers bring a back home feel to country music. Ticket sales were capped at 99 for an intimate accoustic perfomance. Young and Reed filled the Watson room and fans were able to mingle with the duo after the show. The event was put on by the Stiefel Theatre and 99KG, sponsored by Buffalo Wild Wings and Pizza Hut.

Photos by Rocky Robinson