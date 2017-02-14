The Salina Post

Crime Report – February 14

A Salina resident returned home Monday to find her back door kicked in and items missing.

According to police capt. Paul Forrester, the 67-year-old female returned to her home on the 600 block of Rocket to find it had been forcibly entered and money and jewelry missing. The burglary happened between 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. yesterday. Police estimate the total loss at $520.

A vehicle was taken from the 400 block of Baker last night. Police say the 1990 Ford Bronco was taken sometime between 4:30 p.m. Monday and 4 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle is blue and silver in color. Keys were not left in the vehicle. It was valued at $2,500.

