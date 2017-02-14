The Salina Post

Burglars go through several floors of United Building

Police are investigating a weekend burglary at the United Building. The intruders gained access through a door that was left propped open and went through several floors of the ten story building, according to authorities.

Police say that burglary happened between 2 p.m. Saturday and 8 a.m. Monday morning. Employees returned to work to find several items missing and a table vandalized. According to police Capt. Paul Forrester, the burglars took a laptop, batteries and a pair of Turtle Beach headphones. The suspects broke several doors getting into the different levels of the building and drew on a desk with a marker.

The total loss is valued at $2,100. Police are still investigating the incident.

