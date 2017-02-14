Press Release

On Tuesday, February 14 through Friday, February 17, APAC Shears of Salina will begin performing the annual pavement sealing maintenance on the following streets for the City of Salina, weather permitting:

Tuesday, February 14 N 9th Frontage Roads:

North of Gold; South of Stimmel

Coachlight

Wednesday, February 15 10th, Hamilton to Inez

Otis: 3rd to 4th; Santa Fe to 9th

Thursday, February 16 Harsh, 5th to 9th

Santa Fe, Pacific to Otis

Friday, February 17 13th, Broadway to Pacific

“Road Work Ahead” signs will be placed in advance of active work zones, and temporary single-lane closures are to be expected. Motorists are asked to proceed with caution when approaching work zones for the safety of the crews performing the work. Access to properties within work zones will be maintained at all times.