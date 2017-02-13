A security guard at the Rolling Hills Zoo interrupted a burglary shortly after 1 a.m. this morning, according the the Saline County Sheriff’s Office.

The security guard told authorities that he heard glass break and went to the lobby, where he say a dark figure. The suspect fled, leaving a dolly. According to sheriff Roger Soldan, the Kansas Highway Patrol responded with a K-9 unit but could not locate the thief.

Soldan says the intruder was attempting to steal the ATM. The suspect cut through the chainlink fence, gaining access to the building where they broke a window to get to the ATM.