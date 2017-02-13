The Salina Post

Sexual assault suspect may be traveling across Kansas

Medawar-courtesy photo

JOHNSON COUNTY -Law enforcement authorities are searching for a sexual assault suspect last seen in Kansas, according to a media release from The U.S. Marshals Service.

Brian Freddie Medawar, 56, is wanted by police in Michigan. He is accused of sexual assault and kidnapping. He was armed with a knife.

Medawar was last seen on Monday in the Johnson County community of Gardner, Kansas and may be traveling to south central Kansas including the Wichita area.

Authorities reported Medawar was driving a 2006 White Buick Rendezvous with Michigan tag DHU2782.

Medawar is believed to be armed and dangerous. If seen, call 911 or Crime Stoppers at 316-267-2111.

