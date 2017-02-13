Salina Police picked up Richard Swartz in response to a domestic situation that happened early Saturday morning. According to Capt. Paul Forrester, the 21-year-old victim ran to a nearby house to call authorities after she was allegedly hit in the face, choked and held against her will by Swartz, 31.

An argument broke out at the couples residents on the 900 block of Roach around midnight. The victim told police Swartz smashed her phone, struck her in the face, choked her and threatened her with a knife. The victim also told authorities she was forced into a car as the suspect went to a convenience store.

The woman was able to get out of the house, running to a residents on Morningside Drive, where she called authorities around 3:30 a.m. There, she was picked up by an ambulance and transported to the hospital with bruises on her face and neck. Swartz faces aggravated kidnapping, aggravated battery, aggravated assault, criminal threat and damage to property charges.