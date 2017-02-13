The Salina Liberty would like to invite you to a special press conference about their upcoming

2017 season. Join us WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 15th at 3:30 PM at The Salina Bicentennial

Center. Suggested Press check in time is 3:15, as this event is open to the public. The Salina

Liberty indoor football team will be introducing their coaches for the 2017 Season. They’ll

announce a couple new player signings, and give a summary of how training camp is going.

Learn about the Liberty’s new ticketing program to give back to Local High School Football

teams, and be the first to see the Liberty’s new 2017 Home Uniform! Salina Liberty Staff,

Coaches, and Players will be on hand for interviews directly after the press conference.

The CIF (Champions Indoor Football) League is in its 3rd year and is the fastest growing indoor

football league in the country. The CIF has 14 teams with a foot print from North Dakota to

Texas. The Salina Liberty is celebrating its 2nd season and looking forward to providing fun

family affordable entertainment to the Salina community once again. The Salina Liberty is

owned and operated by 8 Salina business men and women who believe in investing in our

community. GM Francis flax and Head Coach Eric Clayton will be returning for their second year

with the organization.

*Reserve your Season Tickets now through the Salina Bicentennial Center Box Office open

Monday through Friday 8 am till 5 pm or by calling 785-826-7200. Season Tickets start at just

$60. Get more info at bicentennialcenter.com.